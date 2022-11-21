Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: Nov. 22 — Riley’s Jerky was the place to be last weekend
The place to be last weekend was truly Riley’s Jerky on Highway 89 as they celebrated their grand re-opening complete with ribbon cutting and long lines for a free jerky giveaway. It was somehow comforting to see the familiar packaging back again — you know how you don’t realize how much you missed something until you see it after a long time? Yeah, that’s the feeling. Their grand opening was complete with music, food, Quintopia pouring their brews. Hundreds of people showed up for the event.
QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday
Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway
The Christmas season is here and the Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway. The trees and wreaths have been placed with pink and blue angels for community members to take. The angels can be found at the Graeagle Market, Mohawk Community Resource Center, Leonard’s Market, Plumas Bank, Feather River Co-op, and 7-11. Gifts purchased for needy children must be new and unwrapped and delivered to Plumas Bank and/or Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative by Dec. 9.
Quincy Rotary delivers meals to homebound seniors
Quincy Rotary members spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering meals to homebound seniors that were made by Safeway. In front. Herschel Beail, left, and John Flanigan. Behind them from left: Marcia Price, Kathy Beail, Lisa Kelly, Karen Kleven, Beth Reid, Mike Flanigan and John Breaux. Back row is Andy Ryback, Kim and Killian from Safeway who made the meals, and Rick and David Leonhardt. Photo submitted.
Eat in or take out Thanksgiving dinner at the Nov. 23 Quincy Community Supper
The Quincy Community Supper Core Team is pleased to announce the return of in-house dining on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church at 282 Jackson Street. Guests will be able to choose to enjoy their meal...
EPCAN offers annual Holiday Food Baskets – Sign up by Dec. 9
Holiday season is upon us and the Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network (EPCAN), the local food bank in Portola, is getting ready for its annual distribution of holiday food baskets for those in need of a little assistance. Hams have been purchased with a generous donation from the Salvation Army. Chickens and all the dinner trimmings have been purchased with donations from individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in our communities.
Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart
In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
Portola plays for the championship tonight in Fall River
The Portola High School Tigers football players are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play this season. They took their team and fans all the way to the 2022 Northern Section Championship Football Playoffs and beat the Biggs Wolverines in front of the Portola fans on their home field on Nov. 18! After that victory there is just one game left in the season — the final championship game with the undefeated Fall River Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Fall River.
Final votes are tallied; see how Plumas voted
The final votes have been verified and counted. This morning Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile released the final tallies, which are scheduled to be certified by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6. The results had been anticipated to be available last Friday or yesterday, but when asked yesterday,...
CHP releases details on concrete truck incident
The California Highway Patrol released information today on a concrete truck that overturned on Highway 70 west of Graeagle on Nov. 21 at 9:20 a.m. The incident briefly shut down the highway. According to the report, Kolby Elzea, 21, of Taylorsville, was driving a 2016 Mack concrete truck westbound on...
