Are you aware of the NC pet tax? Some of your furry friends come with a bill

Some pet owners in North Carolina may not know that they are required to pay taxes to keep their animals.

In a Reddit post , a New Hanover County woman expressed shock after learning that she was responsible for paying the county’s annual pet tax .

“Lived all over NC, never had to pay a county tax on my pets before,” she wrote. “Any other counties besides New Hanover enforce an ordinance like this?”

Like New Hanover County, Charlotte enforces a pet tax that most animal owners have to pay.

Dogs, cats and ferrets four months of age or older must be licensed, according to the City of Charlotte Code of Ordinances . The law applies to animals residing in Charlotte, Mint Hill, Pineville and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

Cities in North Carolina have the authority to “levy an annual license tax on the privilege of keeping any domestic animal,” per state law .

Pet licensing is useful to prevent the spread of rabies, according to PetData.com, the company that manages the animal licensing program for Mecklenburg County. Pets with licensing can also be easily identified if they become lost.

Pet license cost

License costs vary depending on whether your pet is sterilized.

Fees for fertile and sterile animals are $30 and $10, respectively, for a one-year license, according to CMPD Animal Care and Control . Three-year licenses for sterile animals can be purchased for $25.

Some fee exemptions apply, including:

Seniors aged 62 and older can receive free licenses if their pets are sterilized

If your pet cannot be sterilized due to medical issues, you can purchase a license for $10 if you provide a statement from your veterinarian

Disabled pet owners who use animals for seeing, hearing or assistance can get a free license if their pet has been fixed

Show animal owners can receive licenses for $10 if they show proof of participation in at least three nationally recognized shows within the last year

How to purchase a pet license in Mecklenburg County

Licenses for animals in Mecklenburg County can be purchased on PetData.com .

All applicants must provide rabies vaccination certificates for their animals. Those applying for licenses for sterilized animals must submit proof of spay or neuter, such as a signed statement from a veterinarian or an invoice for sterilization services.

Late fees of $10 are charged if licenses are not renewed within 30 days of the due date.

