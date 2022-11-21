Waymo launches fully driverless rides in San Francisco

A Waymo Jaguar vehicle waits at a pedestrian crossing. Waymo

Driverless rides will soon be taking to the streets of San Francisco.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., a permit to participate in its driverless pilot program, the CPUC announced Friday.

Waymo is the second AV company to join California’s pilot program. Cruise, a largely autonomous subsidiary of General Motors, gained approval from both the CPUC and the DMV last year before rolling out its robotaxi service for The City in June.

The CPUC permit allows autonomous vehicle companies to transport passengers in test cars without anyone at the wheel.

Waymo is not allowed to charge for these rides, as the state requires AV companies to obtain a series of incremental permits from both the CPUC and California’s Department of Motor Vehicles before doing so.

The company currently holds an autonomous testing vehicle permit from the DMV. This permit is a prerequisite for all AV testing and is separate and distinct from the CPUC’s permit, which is an additional requirement for carriers who transport members of the public in AVs.

With its approval, Waymo AVs can now pick up and drop off passengers in San Francisco, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale. The company said driverless rides will become available to the public in the “coming weeks.”

Vehicles can travel at speeds up to 65 mph and operate any time during the day or night. To ensure that the vehicles perform well in poor weather, the company is collecting data about different conditions and using that to inform its driverless system.

San Francisco has served as Waymo’s testing ground for several years. In March, the company started charging for rides with a human safety driver present.

Waymo has also been approved to test its fleet of AVs in Los Angeles as part of an expansion into the city. The company has also been working to expand its fully driverless robotaxi services in Phoenix.

Recently, Waymo revealed its newest autonomous passenger vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The company’s electric robotaxi was built by Zeekr, a Chinese premium electric automaker.

It features a long wheelbase, power sliding doors and a flat floor with a low step-in height, which makes entering and exiting the vehicle easier for passengers. The robotaxi also comes with extra headroom and fully adjustable seats. Other features include built-in chargers for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as infotainment screens for front and rear passengers.

Waymo’s all-electric robotaxi will gradually replace the gas-powered models in the Waymo One fleet. It will enter volume production in 2024.