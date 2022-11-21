Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. “I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. One of the four Arab teams at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Laborers play sandlot cricket near World Cup soccer stadiums
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country's World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across...
Citrus County Chronicle
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals.
Citrus County Chronicle
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:35 a.m. EST
Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup. DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There has been a chant doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters and even some from Brazil in the fan parks and the streets of Doha at the World Cup. It goes, “Where is Messi? We We broke his eye!” It is a slang expression in Arabic meaning to bring shame on a person. Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after their humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the World Cup in big danger. Argentina needs to bounce back against Mexico on Saturday otherwise an embarrassing early exit awaits. Mexico opened with a 0-0 draw against Poland and has lost all three of its previous games against Argentina at World Cups.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.
