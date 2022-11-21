Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup. DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There has been a chant doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters and even some from Brazil in the fan parks and the streets of Doha at the World Cup. It goes, “Where is Messi? We We broke his eye!” It is a slang expression in Arabic meaning to bring shame on a person. Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after their humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the World Cup in big danger. Argentina needs to bounce back against Mexico on Saturday otherwise an embarrassing early exit awaits. Mexico opened with a 0-0 draw against Poland and has lost all three of its previous games against Argentina at World Cups.

