ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

A troll, a unicorn and dragons, oh my!

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeYlK_0jIq9AiK00
‘Dragons and Mythical Beasts’ comes from the creative team that was behind the puppetry of ‘Dinosaur World Live.’

The award-winning show, “Dragons & Mythical Beasts, from the creators of Dinosaur World Live, is scheduled to come to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

The family-friendly show invites you to “unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth.”

You can expect “the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin.”

“Take your place among legendary heroes,” a news release invites audiences. “Just don’t wake the Dragon…

This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit “Dinosaur World Live,” who bring spectacular puppets to life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

WB to provide free skates at rink

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday that the city will provide free ice skates for use on the city’s Public Square ice-skating rink on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Dec. 2. The free skates will be...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘We were so thankful to be with them’

PLAINS TWP. — While there are still some pandemic restrictions on visitors to the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center, those who seek to bring joy to the veterans there have been able to begin organizing events for them on a limited scale. Thursday brought just such a festive occasion.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre student finds her voice

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people view living on the autism spectrum as a disability, but Bianca Buchanan of Wilkes-Barre is not one of them. She’s living out her dreams and they are coming to life in animation. “I really want to be a voice actor because I’ve always wanted to do that since […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years

The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes University launches multiphase project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes University announced Tuesday, a multiphase project that will create a residential, student, and community destination at a long-standing property in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The property, formerly known as South Main Towers, is located at 116 South Main Street. University officials outlined the first phase of enhancements that will be done […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy