Just Talking
3d ago
Hey all you liberal democrats in CO. Where’s your gun control. Can’t blame Republicans, it’s an all blue liberal democratic state.
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
qcnews.com
Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers
Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
Colorado Springs shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who compared Jan. 6 to U.S. Revolution
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Saturday, November 19, a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead...
Timeline: All events of the ‘Mystery in Mexico’
The family says Shanquella Robinson arrived at their luxurious ocean-view home, Villa Linda 32, on Oct. 28. The guest list notes there were seven people on the trip.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Myers, a broadcast meteorologist, father and husband, is being remembered after he lost his life when the WBTV news helicopter crashed in Charlotte Tuesday. When Myers joined Charlotte television station WBTV in 2019, it was a homecoming for him. Born in Salisbury, Myers grew up...
Fake Instagram accounts, misinformation cloud Shanquella investigation
A lot has changed since we first spoke with Sallamondra Robinson. The media coverage has spread her daughter’s story worldwide.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
