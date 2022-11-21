Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
State Capitol hosts Nebraska veteran’s memorial this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The veteran’s memorial is now on display at the State Capitol until Monday. It’s called “Remembering Our Fallen” and features 88 of Nebraska’s military personnel who died in the line of duty between Sept 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.
How Nebraska law enforcement is keeping the roads safe over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement is taking safety precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, especially proper seat belt use. The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day of travel across the U.S., which is why the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
Nebraska State Patrol on alert this Thanksgiving for ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Patrol will be on alert this Thanksgiving for the annual ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign. Troopers across the state will be working overtime from Wednesday through Sunday to catch unbuckled drivers. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on...
Nebraska’s education scores show learning loss due to COVID-19 pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKNN) – The latest results of Nebraska’s education assessment scores and an accountability study continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 77,000 Nebraska students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of their time in school. “Before...
UNL agriculture branches to host workshops on land management and leasing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As farmers navigate a variety of economic hardships, state agencies are offering land management workshops to help. Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability will host workshops across the state, which cover the latest cash rental rates and options for leasing. The workshops will...
Department of Health offers $5 million in grants to Nebraska nursing students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nursing students in Nebraska now have access to $5 million in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to make school more accessible. Funding for the new grant was provided to the department from the American Rescue Plan Act. Recipients will be awarded...
Lancaster Event Center hosts blood drive to offset urgent need in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center is hosting a blood drive tomorrow with the American Red Cross. This comes as the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has an urgent need for all blood types throughout the state. The drive begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m....
Weekend welcoming more warm weather
As Thanksgiving wraps up, many may be turning their focus towards grabbing the deals of Black Friday that start early. In terms of what you can expect for the forecast early tonight and into Friday morning, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. It’ll be a chilly start for those waking up before sunrise. Winds will eventually shift later in the day to usher in upper 50s for a daytime high.
Nebraskans warned ‘buy now, pay later’ could bury you in debt this Black Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A lot of shoppers will be turning to buy now, pay later services this Black Friday and experts worry too many won’t carefully consider the risks. The number of delinquencies has been growing as more people are taking out loans due to inflation driving up prices.
