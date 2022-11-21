As Thanksgiving wraps up, many may be turning their focus towards grabbing the deals of Black Friday that start early. In terms of what you can expect for the forecast early tonight and into Friday morning, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. It’ll be a chilly start for those waking up before sunrise. Winds will eventually shift later in the day to usher in upper 50s for a daytime high.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO