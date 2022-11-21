ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
State Capitol hosts Nebraska veteran’s memorial this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The veteran’s memorial is now on display at the State Capitol until Monday. It’s called “Remembering Our Fallen” and features 88 of Nebraska’s military personnel who died in the line of duty between Sept 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska’s education scores show learning loss due to COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKNN) – The latest results of Nebraska’s education assessment scores and an accountability study continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 77,000 Nebraska students were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10% of their time in school. “Before...
NEBRASKA STATE
UNL agriculture branches to host workshops on land management and leasing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As farmers navigate a variety of economic hardships, state agencies are offering land management workshops to help. Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability will host workshops across the state, which cover the latest cash rental rates and options for leasing. The workshops will...
NEBRASKA STATE
Weekend welcoming more warm weather

As Thanksgiving wraps up, many may be turning their focus towards grabbing the deals of Black Friday that start early. In terms of what you can expect for the forecast early tonight and into Friday morning, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. It’ll be a chilly start for those waking up before sunrise. Winds will eventually shift later in the day to usher in upper 50s for a daytime high.
IOWA CITY, IA

