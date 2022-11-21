Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games
The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Gamespot
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
The Xbox 360 Controller (And Its Terrible D-Pad) Is Making A Comeback
Almost two decades after it first launched, the original Xbox 360 controller is getting a sequel. The Xenon controller from Hyperkin, a reference to the first internal development codename of the Xbox 360, puts a fresh spin on the classic design that came packaged with the second generation of Xbox consoles in 2005.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Finizen Into Palafin In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes a bit more effort than usual, since the process of evolving Finizen involves going online, but if you can hop online or join a local session, it’s absolutely worth your time. Palafin is one of Scarlet and Violet’s most powerful Water types once you learn how to use them.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Jewel Of Yggdrasil Locations
God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you'll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You'll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here's where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: How To Get A Tactical Nuke In Warzone 2
Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map, and the battle royale has added Call of Duty's iconic Tactical Nuke killstreak to the game. Earning something as powerful as a game-ending nuke is a powerful reward, so this is a pretty difficult goal to obtain. Here we'll guide you through all the steps needed to nuke Al Mazrah for yourself.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series X For $400 Or Series S For $200 On Instagram Right Now
The official Microsoft Store on Instagram is currently selling the latest Xbox consoles for a wicked low price. The company's store page on Instagram has the Series X marked down to $400 and the Series S discounted to $200 as part of a special offer that you may or may not qualify for.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Sells 5 Million Copies In A Week, Becomes Fastest-Selling First-Party PlayStation Game
Sony's God of War Ragnarok is a record-breaker for PlayStation. The game sold 5.1 million copies during its launch week to set a new record for the "fastest-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history," the company announced on social media. This covers combined PS4 and PS5 sales through November 13....
Gamespot
Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals So Far (November 23)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday Xbox deals are widely available now at major retailers. You can save big on a wide variety of games and accessories, with many of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One products discounted to their lowest prices ever. To help you sort through the chaos, we've rounded up the best Xbox Black Friday deals available now. We will continue to update this roundup as more deals go live.
Comments / 0