Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Is Sean Tucker returning in 2023? Syracuse running back will make decision after the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the biggest questions Syracuse football fans have as the end of the season draws near still doesn’t have a definitive answer.
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
syracuse.com
St. John’s outlasts a game Syracuse team in overtime (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. -- The Empire Classic title game featured two former Big East rivals who faced off Tuesday night in the Barclays Center. Had the game been played at Madison Square Garden, that would have added another layer of nostalgia for the Old Big East. Alas, here we were.
syracuse.com
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
A Baldwinsville grad’s favorite advice, and 30 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
One piece of advice still sticks with Nate Hanna. Hanna tried out for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team during his freshman year of high school.
Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division II
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wrestling season is almost upon us in Section III. Here’s everything you need to know about Division II this winter. >> Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division I.
New York Post
St. John’s outlasts Syracuse in overtime as star transfers continue to shine
Early in the spring, St. John’s began to forget about the disappointing season that had just passed. There was reason for optimism after the Red Storm scored big on the transfer market. And those two players — Andre Curbelo, who came from Illinois and David Jones, who transferred from...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
High prices, blackouts and vacant chairs: Syracuse celebrates its first Thanksgiving during WWII
On Thanksgiving Day 1942, the Herald-Journal made an odd comment on how Syracuse celebrated the holiday that year. “Save for the men in uniform and the absence of thousands, Syracuse’s first wartime Thanksgiving Day in 25 years was much like those of other years,” the paper said on Nov. 26, 1942.
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Jamesville-DeWitt’s first boys volleyball state title ‘makes it all worth it’ (photos, video)
Entering the 2022 campaign, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball squad had a chip on its shoulder. The Red Rams were coming off a 2021 season where they lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Living Word Academy in the Section III Division II championship game.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Garrett Shrader still isn’t 100%: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been this banged up’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When reflecting on what he’s thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving, Garrett Shrader shared that this has been a particularly challenging season for him. “I’m just thankful for everything,” the Syracuse football quarterback said Tuesday. “The opportunity we’ve had. It hasn’t necessarily been easy these past couple weeks especially. I don’t think I’ve ever been this banged up in a college football season before.”
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2