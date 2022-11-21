ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Garrett Shrader still isn’t 100%: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been this banged up’

Syracuse, N.Y. — When reflecting on what he’s thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving, Garrett Shrader shared that this has been a particularly challenging season for him. “I’m just thankful for everything,” the Syracuse football quarterback said Tuesday. “The opportunity we’ve had. It hasn’t necessarily been easy these past couple weeks especially. I don’t think I’ve ever been this banged up in a college football season before.”
