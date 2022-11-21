ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

keysweekly.com

MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS

Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
KEY LARGO, FL
cw34.com

2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FORECAST CALLS FOR SNOW AT ISLAMORADA’S HOLIDAY FEST

The forecast calls for lots of snow during the 18th annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Holiday Fest, set for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 10 p.m at Founders Park. “Bundle up for one of the most exciting community events on the calendar,” said Craig McBay, president of the chamber of commerce. “This will be a great time for everyone to kick off the holiday season.”
ISLAMORADA, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
ISLAMORADA, FL
WSVN-TV

180 people saved after hitting sandbar near Key Largo

NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea. The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water. The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them. Children were among...
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON

With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
MARATHON, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

A THANKFUL FALL FILLS SCHOOL HALLS: KIDS GIVE THANKS

It’s the most thankful time of year at Stanley Switlik Elementary School. When Keys Weekly visited the little ones on Nov. 17, preparations for the holiday were well underway, with several classrooms eager to talk about their plans for the upcoming vacation and show off their seasonal art projects (some were more “hand-made” than others – check out the photos). But as we all know, Thanksgiving is the holiday of gratitude, so we took some time to get to know several of the students and ask them what they were most thankful for this year – and what their dinner plans entail.
MARATHON, FL
cw34.com

Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Shooting and Killing Lover Who Barged into His Condo as He Watched TV with ‘Exotic Dancer’

A Florida man is charged with murdering his lover when she allegedly barged into his apartment while he was watching a movie with a stripper. According to Miami-Dade County jail and court records, Haider Shaid Rana, 24, is being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder with a weapon. The charge was filed on Nov. 17, the court records indicate. The defendant was booked under an arrest warrant on Nov. 18 at 6:41 p.m. A first appearance was held Nov. 20, and no future hearings are currently scheduled in his case. The docket indicates that he was represented by a private attorney during his first appearance; however, the name of that attorney does not appear in the current court record.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: BROOKE MANDOZZI

Coral Shores’ win over Divine Savior might have ended differently if starting forward Brooke Mandozzi had not been so determined to play in the game. Mandozzi, known for her physical play, had already reopened a fresh set of stitches above one eye in the week leading up to the ’Canes’ season start.
TAVERNIER, FL

