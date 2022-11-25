ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save almost £100 on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones for Black Friday

By Alistair Charlton
 10 hours ago

Here’s a Black Friday deal that is well worth your attention, because it sees some of our favourite wireless earphones reduced by almost £100.

The deal is available at Amazon right now, and means the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones are reduced from £250 to £159. The discounted earphones are available to buy right now in either black or silver, with a matching charging case, and include free next-day delivery for Prime subscribers.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

As you probably know, there’s a lot more to Black Friday than just discounted earphones. A huge range of products from loads of retailers have had their prices cut, and the sales will likely continue until at least the end of this week – especially since Black Friday doesn’t officially land until 25 November, and is then followed by the Cyber Monday sale on 28 November.

This year’s Black Friday deals range from TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion and toys .

Continue reading the article below for more on how to buy the Sony earphones while they have 36 per cent off.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

These really are a great pair of wireless earphones. When the IndyBest team reviewed them at the start of 2022, we praised their “class-leading” active noise-cancelling, as well as their “superb audio quality”.

Our reviewer also said: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”

In fact, we like these so much, they are currently named as “best overall” in our round-up of the best wireless earphones of 2022 , having been awarded the full five stars. They have a claimed 16 hours of battery life, weigh just 5.7g each, and come with a charging case that can be charged wirelessly.

The Independent

The Independent

