Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
Local restaurant opens its doors for those wanting to eat out on Thanksgiving
NEW ORLEANS — Imagine all the great things about Thanksgiving like the delicious food and the quality time with family, but without all the hassle. No standing in the kitchen for hours cooking and no clean up afterward. Some people have opted for just that, as they’ve decided to go to a restaurant on Thanksgiving instead of cooking at home.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best French Onion Soup at Cafe Degas in New Orleans
The restaurant has been a local favorite for decades. The restaurant's ambiance is reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe. The restaurant is surrounded by lush greenery and boasts front windows overlooking Esplanade Avenue. The restaurant serves signature cocktails, pastries, steaks, and more. The restaurant's menu also features a range of...
myneworleans.com
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign
This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
ladatanews.com
Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
A boy’s birthday wish to feed N.O. homeless, comes true with a little help
NEW ORLEANS — When Ayonia Williams asked her son what he wanted to do for his birthday this year, she got an unexpected response. “I ain’t going to lie, I cried,” said Williams. Her son, Khalil Jones put it simply. “Go feed the homeless,” said Jones.
NOLA.com
Neyow's serves up Creole staples from grandma's kitchen for Bayou Classic and all year
You can't walk into someone's house and demand they share their grandma's Creole recipes with you. However, you can visit restaurants like Neyow's Creole Café, where down-home New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice or cabbage are served with sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing and potato salad.
myneworleans.com
Shop Local NOLA Encourages Shopping and Dining Local for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Several locally owned businesses have joined Shop Local NOLA in promoting local holiday shopping and dining. Together, they are promoting NOLA Elves Local Shelves, which encourages consumers to support the local businesses in their community. This 2nd Annual Event is sponsored by Help! Air Conditioning and Trane Technologies. It offers the public an opportunity to register to win local gifts and encourages them to share their local shopping experiences on social media.
WDSU
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you
NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
whereyat.com
Best Patio Bars in New Orleans | Best NOLA Patio Bars
With nice weather year-round (if somewhat hot during the summer months), it's no surprise that we rank the city's best patio bars. There are so many patio bars in New Orleans !. Best New Orleans Patio Bars. Most places in the city offer cozy outside spots, surrounded by beautiful oak...
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
NOLA.com
Motwani plans for rooftop penthouse apartments on Frenchmen Street building dead for now
Businessman Kishore “Mike” Motwani’s plans to add rooftop penthouse units to a historically significant building in the Faubourg Marigny is dead for now, after the developer pulled his request for City Council approval of the project amid mounting opposition. The council was originally scheduled to hear the...
myneworleans.com
Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
fox8live.com
Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [Photos]
August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman by the name of Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness. We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘2 am‘ & ‘Yeah Yeah‘).
Comments / 0