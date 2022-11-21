ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best French Onion Soup at Cafe Degas in New Orleans

The restaurant has been a local favorite for decades. The restaurant's ambiance is reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe. The restaurant is surrounded by lush greenery and boasts front windows overlooking Esplanade Avenue. The restaurant serves signature cocktails, pastries, steaks, and more. The restaurant's menu also features a range of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign

This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Shop Local NOLA Encourages Shopping and Dining Local for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Several locally owned businesses have joined Shop Local NOLA in promoting local holiday shopping and dining. Together, they are promoting NOLA Elves Local Shelves, which encourages consumers to support the local businesses in their community. This 2nd Annual Event is sponsored by Help! Air Conditioning and Trane Technologies. It offers the public an opportunity to register to win local gifts and encourages them to share their local shopping experiences on social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA Chic

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Best Patio Bars in New Orleans | Best NOLA Patio Bars

With nice weather year-round (if somewhat hot during the summer months), it's no surprise that we rank the city's best patio bars. There are so many patio bars in New Orleans !. Best New Orleans Patio Bars. Most places in the city offer cozy outside spots, surrounded by beautiful oak...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy