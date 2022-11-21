ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

keysweekly.com

THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON

With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST KIDS TALK TURKEY & GIVE THANKS

Hand-colored turkeys and fall leaves lined the halls of most elementary schools around the country last week. But Gerald Adams Elementary School on Stock Island takes a different approach with their kindergartners each year. Instead of tracing their hands into turkeys, the 5-year-old artists set about disguising their paper turkeys as something else.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS

Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
KEY LARGO, FL
cw34.com

2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
ISLAMORADA, FL

