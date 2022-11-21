Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST’S SEA-TO-SEA RAINBOW FLAG HEADS TO COLORADO SPRINGS AFTER NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
When Key West unfurled the world’s longest rainbow flag down Duval Street in June 2003, it was a day of celebration, pride and unity. The same celebratory sentiments followed a large section of that flag, known as Section 93, to Washington, DC, when it was unfurled on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the legalization of same-sex marriage.
keysweekly.com
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST KIDS TALK TURKEY & GIVE THANKS
Hand-colored turkeys and fall leaves lined the halls of most elementary schools around the country last week. But Gerald Adams Elementary School on Stock Island takes a different approach with their kindergartners each year. Instead of tracing their hands into turkeys, the 5-year-old artists set about disguising their paper turkeys as something else.
keysweekly.com
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS
Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
cw34.com
2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
A Florida man said he was "having a bad day" after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
