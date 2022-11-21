City of Fayetteville offices will close on both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving, but trash and recycling pickups will still occur before the week is over. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups that normally take place on Thursday will be delayed until Friday. There are no regular pickups on Fridays in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO