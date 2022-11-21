ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fayettevilleflyer.com

Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location

Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
fayettevilleflyer.com

City offices closed for Thanksgiving, trash and recycling delayed one day

City of Fayetteville offices will close on both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving, but trash and recycling pickups will still occur before the week is over. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups that normally take place on Thursday will be delayed until Friday. There are no regular pickups on Fridays in Fayetteville.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Musselman heated after loss in Maui

After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
