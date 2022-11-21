ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?

The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12. The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hackett Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Late-Game Defensive Collapses

For the most part, the Denver Broncos defense has been given a pass this season for its back-to-the-wall type of performances. On the other side of the ball, the struggling offense has drawn the most criticism for the team’s current 3-7 record. That's not to say that Broncos' defensive...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kirk Cousins Remains Self-Critical Despite Shining in Primetime Win Over Patriots

Kirk Cousins could throw for 500 yards and five touchdowns and he'd probably still be hard on himself afterwards. It's just how he's always been. Even after shredding the Patriots for 299 yards and three touchdowns while completing 81 percent of his passes in a Thanksgiving night victory, Cousins was focused on some of the things he could've done better, including an interception and a couple other balls he didn't locate as well as he would've liked.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Captain David Andrews: ‘Chance’ To Return This Season?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots center David Andrews may see the gridiron again in 2022, after all. The Patriots six-time team captain suffered what was originally reported as a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Andrews underwent tests on Monday to determine its severity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson Jr.; Emojis Reveal … What?

The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in a surprise move. A third-round draft by the team in 2019, he's been a staple in the backfield since 2020 and was seen as the answer for LA at running back after rumors swirled of a Cam Akers trade earlier this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Predicting Lions Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule

The Detroit Lions have entered a mid-season surge, winning each of their last three games. Despite starting the season 1-6, Detroit will likely have plenty to play for throughout its final seven games. As it stands currently, the Lions are two games back of the final NFC playoff spot. Whether...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘I’m Extremely Sorry!’ ‘Kick-Ass’ Cowboys Get Apology From ESPN Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys not only conquered the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but they also conquered the expectations of NFL defender-turned-ESPN-analyst Ryan Clark. Like many after the Cowboys lost a late lead against the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday's visit to Lambeau Field, Clark didn't think the Cowboys would fare well against the NFC North-leading Vikings. He went as far as to place the Cowboys in "all heaps of trouble" leading into the anticipated showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, especially after the Vikings stole a thrilling victory from the Buffalo Bills the week prior.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.

