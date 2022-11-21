Chambersburg Teen Missing From Home For Nearly Two Weeks: Police

Milton Facundo-Garcia. Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for nearly two weeks, area police announced on Sunday Nov. 20.

Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him on Nov. 9 around 3 p.m., according to Chambersburg police.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip here.

