Chambersburg Teen Missing From Home For Nearly Two Weeks: Police
A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for nearly two weeks, area police announced on Sunday Nov. 20.
Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him on Nov. 9 around 3 p.m., according to Chambersburg police.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip here.
