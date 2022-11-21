ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime

Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants. But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Carve Up Patriots as Vikings Bounce Back With 33-26 Win

Four days ago, the Vikings were embarrassed on their home field, scoring a season-low 3 points in a 37-point drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. They talked about putting that game behind them and being ready to bounce back on a short week against another great defense. They talked about wanting to prove to the country, in a primetime holiday game, that they're so much better than they showed against Dallas. They talked about handling adversity the right way after their seven-game winning streak was ripped to shreds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Choke on Turkey, Mistakes; Lose Late Lead to Vikings

Welcome back, Mac, wasn't enough. On a Thanksgiving night when New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones looked like his Pro Bowl self for the first time this season, it was the defense and special teams that cracked in an excruciating 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In a surprising shootout at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Patriots let one slip away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth

FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Tight (End) Squeeze: Cowboys Gobble Giants; Top 10 Whitty Observations

Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys ‘Whack-a-Mole’ Giants 28-20: Live Game Log

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
DALLAS, TX

