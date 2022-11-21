Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
After tumultuous start to the season, Millbrook finding the right groove for playoff run
Raleigh, N.C. — The football season didn't start the way that the Millbrook Wildcats would have liked. Already in the midst of a coaching change after longtime coach Clarence Inscore stepped aside following last season, the team was thrust into another when Chris Bunting departed the school for a different job in a different county.
State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways. New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, […]
247Sports
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
North Carolina is worse than you think, Alabama is better: What it means for the PKI
The odds of the AP No. 1 Tar Heels winning the power-packed PKI in Portland this Thanksgiving weekend are surprisingly not high. Here's why, according to BPI.
Five-star recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches 'constantly'
Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star's chat this week with Rivals' Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn't dwindled. Bryant, a noticeably shifty wing who ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports...
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected
(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
No. 1 UNC opens Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland
With its perfect record intact, No. 1 North Carolina is leaving Chapel Hill for the first time this season, heading
Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers
Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the second member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring. Alex, notorious snow-disliker, predicted a total of nine inches of snow between December and February. Another infamous “Snow Grinch,” Emily says that we won’t even break three […]
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)
North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
