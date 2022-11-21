ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

WNCT

State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways. New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, […]
TARBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
DURHAM, NC
The Center Square

Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected

(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers

Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions for North Carolina

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the second member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring. Alex, notorious snow-disliker, predicted a total of nine inches of snow between December and February. Another infamous “Snow Grinch,” Emily says that we won’t even break three […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)

North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
MICHIGAN STATE

