The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tight (End) Squeeze: Cowboys Gobble Giants; Top 10 Whitty Observations
Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime
It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Misses League-Leading Fifth Extra Point
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point in the first half against the Patriots on Thursday night, resulting in the game being tied 16-16 at halftime instead of Minnesota having a one-point lead. That would be excusable if it was a rare thing and Joseph was having a strong...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Will Be Back in Black - From Head to Toe This Time - on Sunday Night
Cue the AC/DC music, the Eagles will be back in black on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Lincoln Financial Field in primetime. Philly has worn black jerseys and black pants in combination with each other before, but this will be the first time they will wear their new black helmets.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
