Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO