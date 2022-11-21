Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
Idaho student murders: Former officers say police 'jumped the gun' with initial 'targeted' attack statement
Two former detectives with the LAPD and NYPD weigh in on information police have released regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers
Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
Murray Hooper's Final Words Before Arizona Execution
Hooper's execution was Arizona's third since the state resumed executions after an eight-year pause.
Escaped Inmate Last Seen Running Down An Arizona Road In His Underwear Wanted By Police
A fugitive in Arizona is wanted by police after managing to escape a county prison before last being seen running down a road in nothing but his underwear, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The man, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Alday, managed to escape from Tucson, Arizona’s Pima County Jail on October 20, 2022.Alday had been arrested only one day before on October 19th on three separates charges: including one charge of aggravated assault, one charge of domestic violence and one charge of unlawful imprisonment.But surprisingly, just hours after being booked into the county jail on the three charges, the 43-year-old managed to...
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
TODAY.com
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player. A state district...
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
1 dead after shooting at University of New Mexico
A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting on the University of New Mexico's main campus early Saturday morning, according to police. New Mexico State Police investigators on scene determined that there was an altercation between the 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man at around 3:00a.m. Saturday. Both men suffered gunshot wounds during the altercation, police said in a news release.
Arizona DPS detectives make Tucson arrests, seize drugs and weapons
Detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang made a large weapons and drug seizure during a warrant search at a Tucson property on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was still under investigation, but the details emerging about the suspect suggest a turbulent upbringing.
Couple in 'Ghost' Society Charged Over Killing Romantic Partner With Sword
Police said one member of the couple said her boyfriend leads a group that "gets rid of people who are in charge of sex trafficking or hurting kids."
