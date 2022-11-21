Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has been a rollercoaster: from his 5-0 start with the team after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017 to tearing his ACL and missing all but three games in 2018; the run to the Super Bowl in 2019; missing 10 games in 2020 with an ankle injury; and suffering a sprained shoulder during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 that foiled the 49ers' attempts to trade him and move on to Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in the offseason.

