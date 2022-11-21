ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral

It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report

Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness

Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
The Comeback

Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival

Steve Spurrier, the ol’ Ball Coach, is almost known as much for the trash he talked off the field as the championships and trophies he won on it. One of the legendary coach’s famous whipping horses was the Tennessee Volunteers football program. For whatever reason, the Vols always brought out the best barbs from Spurrier. Read more... The post Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award

Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy