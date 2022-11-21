Read full article on original website
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job
Steven Willis of Locked on Ole Miss shared his thoughts on the Kiffin-Auburn-Ole Miss drama triangle.
Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Big Ten Coach Reportedly Received Bonus Meant For Entire Staff
One Big Ten team might have made more than a simple accounting mistake in giving a big bonus to their head football coach instead of the staff members the sum was earmarked for. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000...
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral
It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff. There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.
David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future
Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report
Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
Saban evaluates Alabama's preparation for re-energized Auburn team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After the Tennessee game, Alabama’s first loss of the 2022 season, Nick Saban said he believed his team was tight before taking the field at Neyland Stadium. On his Thursday radio show prior to the Iron Bowl, a caller asked the Crimson Tide head coach...
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction
Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
Boise State vs. Utah State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
College football fans get a post-Thanksgiving treat when Boise State and Utah State meet in a Mountain West Conference clash on Friday afternoon. The Broncos are trying to remain undefeated in conference play, while the Aggies will be looking for a win over their division rival. The Broncos have won...
Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival
Steve Spurrier, the ol’ Ball Coach, is almost known as much for the trash he talked off the field as the championships and trophies he won on it. One of the legendary coach’s famous whipping horses was the Tennessee Volunteers football program. For whatever reason, the Vols always brought out the best barbs from Spurrier. Read more... The post Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
