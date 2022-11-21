ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHYY

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHYY

N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy