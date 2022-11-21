Read full article on original website
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come...
Immigrant rights groups ‘frustrated’ after N.J. lawmakers postpone vote on temporary workers’ bill of rights
To New Jersey residents like Steven Mercado, temporary work agencies have long taken advantage of temporary workers. Originally from Colombia, Mercado is an immigrant and a community leader in Elizabeth. He’s helped advocate for immigrant communities in New Jersey by pushing for legislation known as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of...
N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
U.S. Surgeon General focuses on ‘invisible wounds’ caused by anxiety in Wilmington visit
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy got some insight on what is and isn’t working for health care in Delaware during a meeting on Tuesday with young leaders and health care professionals in Wilmington. The closed-door discussion at The Warehouse, a community center for Wilmington teens, also included input from...
