Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
Obituary for Jean Fischer
Jean A. Fischer, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, following a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace...
Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips from Pet Supplies Plus
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With Thanksgiving approaching, Pet Supplies Plus is sharing tips on what is safe to feed your pet this holiday. “It can be tempting to give them table scraps, but really it’s best not to give them any human food unless approved by your veterinarian,” said Kim Crawford, Store Team Lead. “That being said, there are some great pet foods you can treat your pet with on Thanksgiving. There’s even a canned dog food called ‘Thanksgiving Feast’ that we offer.”
Organization based in Wausau makes sure young people have a place to stay
Cold weather or not, shelter is one of the most basic needs you can have, especially for teenagers coming from traumatic environments where they might not be safe. That is where KATS, or Keep Area Teens Safe, comes in, which is located at Elm Street and Hillcrest Avenue in Wausau.
Obituary for Joanne Lacoursiere
Joanne R. Lacoursiere, 58, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Crossroads Church, Pittsville, with Rev. David Bratlie officiating. The service will be streamed online at https://www.facebook.com/crossroadspittsville. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post 520 of Vesper, following the service. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday and from 10:00 am until service time on Monday, all at Crossroads Church, Pittsville. Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, is assisting the family.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022
Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Girls Basketball Schedule
Invitational 11-25-22 TBD Kettle Moraine (use) Away vs. Kettle Moraine (use), Appleton East, Germantown, Hartford Union High School, Homestead, Hortonville, Janesville Craig, Kimberly, Laconia, Milwaukee King H.S, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Muskego, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Pius XI, Slinger, South Milwaukee, St. Francis, Stevens Point, Watertown, Waukesha, Waunakee, West Allis Central, Whitefish Bay.
GoFundMe Account Established for Family of Woman Killed by Ex-Husband
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for the family of Melissa Wright, who was killed by her ex-husband last week in a murder-suicide. Friends and family described her as “a kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met and with her uplifting...
Missing runaway from Adams Co. found safe
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Braelynn has been found safe and returned home. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn...
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
Marshfield Boys Swimming Opens Season with Solid Win
Marshfield opened the Boys Swimming and Diving season with an 111-55 win over LaCrosse Co-op. Simon Dagit took first in the 100 butterfy for Marshfield. The Tigers took first in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays: (Henry Hilbelink, Carson Klumb, Simon Dagit, Kyle Berres) ***********************************************************************. Know some top...
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
All-Marawood Conference Volleyball Team led by POY Borchardt(Edgar) and Weik(Phillips)
Players of the Year: *Kendall Weik #3-12 Phillips Reagan Borchardt #3- 12 Edgar. Coaches of the Year: Tanille Hartwig Athens Evan Krebsbach Edgar. First Team- North Division First Team- South Division. Name #, Year, School Name #, Year, School. *=Unanimous Selection *=Unanimous Selection. *Haylee Soyk #14- 12 Abbotsford Josie Ertl...
Cadott Girls Thump Augusta
Cadott thumped Augusta in girls basketball action, 66-24. Elly Eiler had 24 points to lead Cadott, with Lauryn Goettl adding 19 points. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
