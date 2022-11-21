Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
WLWT 5
Brown County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies after experiencing 'medical episode' in cell
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a Brown County Jail inmate died after experiencing a medical episode in his cell. Deputies say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an inmate contacted corrections staff to say his cellmate, 40-year-old Joshua Oetzel, was suffering a...
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
Record-Herald
Two robberies reported in city
Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
WKRC
Suspected drug dealer charged with manslaughter in Boone County man's overdose death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has been charged with allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a man who later overdosed and died. Jennifer Moore, 38, also allegedly brought her young child to that drug deal. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 29-year-old victim's...
sciotopost.com
Wanted for Murder in Scioto County, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have released a photo of the man who is responsible for two murders. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
sciotopost.com
Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested
Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
Fox 19
Search continues for missing Middletown teen
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly
Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
WKRC
Attorneys ready for jury's return Monday in George Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Attorneys were able to work out the jury instructions in the George Wagner trial on Tuesday. That means there will be no court proceedings for the rest of the week in his high-profile case. The jury will return on Monday, Nov. 28 for closing arguments. They'll...
Fox 19
200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation. As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.
WKRC
Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
WKRC
Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
