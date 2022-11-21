ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Record-Herald

Two robberies reported in city

Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotopost.com

Wanted for Murder in Scioto County, Considered Armed and Dangerous

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have released a photo of the man who is responsible for two murders. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers

WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested

Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Search continues for missing Middletown teen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly

Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKRC

Attorneys ready for jury's return Monday in George Wagner trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Attorneys were able to work out the jury instructions in the George Wagner trial on Tuesday. That means there will be no court proceedings for the rest of the week in his high-profile case. The jury will return on Monday, Nov. 28 for closing arguments. They'll...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation. As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy