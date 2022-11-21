Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia seeking help with shocking armed stalker problem
One of Kobe Bryant’s daughters, Natalia, is facing a rather serious stalking problem right now. The 19-year old has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against her stalker, sources told TMZ Sports. The suspect, one Dwayne Kemp, reportedly tried to contact Natalia when she was 17 years old.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, files a restraining order
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is asking a Los Angeles judge to issue a restraining order against a man she describes as a gun-enthusiast stalker who has been trying to contact her for two years and allegedly showed up at USC looking for her.According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Monday, Bryant contends that a 32-year-old man has delusions of being in an "romantic relationship" with her.She claims he has sent her messages through social media, including one with a picture of her late father with a message suggesting the pair can have a "Kobe-like child" together.The documents also allege that he is a gun enthusiast with multiple misdemeanor arrests on his record, and that he has posted on social media his efforts to purchase semi-automatic weapons and an illegal "Glock Switch" device. Bryant also contends that the man has gone to the USC campus in an attempt to find her.Bryant's court papers ask for a restraining order requiring the man to remain at least 200 yards away from her, along with her home, job, school, car and sorority.According to court records, a hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 13.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
‘He’s magical’: Andrew Wiggins details Stephen Curry influence behind hot start
Andrew Wiggins drained six three-pointers for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 31 points in their blowout win over the short-handed LA Clippers. The defending champions have quietly won six of their last nine games, one loss of which came absent four...
Patrick Beverley’s reaction to 3-game suspension, from before it was even announced
It appears Patrick Beverley knew he was going to be suspended by the NBA for his shove on Deandre Ayton Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers guard was reprimanded Thursday afternoon but just minutes before the news broke, Pat Bev jumped on Twitter and said this:. “Hear they trying to give...
DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama
The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with drama as of late. Zach LaVine did not agree with Billy Donovan’s decision to bench him in a recent game. However, Chicago rebounded nicely with a victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday. DeMar DeRozan commented on LaVine’s strong performance in the win following the benching situation, per […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended 3 games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns’ big man Deandre Ayton, per NBA Communications on Twitter. The incident occurred after Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and was seemingly taunting him. Beverley took exception to Ayton’s actions and body-checked him. Patrick Beverley was ultimately assessed […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
Yuta Watanabe has emerged as one of the Brooklyn Nets most productive players this season, but it appears as if the team will be without him for the foreseeable future. The team has one more game on the current road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Watanabe will not be active for that […] The post Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green has 1 problem with NBA’s 3-game suspension of Lakers guard Patrick Beverley
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took issue with the NBA slapping Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley with a three-game suspension. For those not in the know, Beverley was given the harsh punishment for shoving Deandre Ayton during their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Pat Bev didn’t like how Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and taunted him, prompting the LA vet to body-check the big man, leading to a technical foul and ejection.
LeBron James pays respect to John Madden amid NFL Thanksgiving games
The NFL and Thanksgiving go together like mashed potatoes and gravy. Watching football with family and turkey is a long-standing tradition many will not soon forget. The prominent figure in the day’s celebrations this year is the late John Madden, a man whose legendary broadcasts became a staple of Thanksgiving football. The NFL and many […] The post LeBron James pays respect to John Madden amid NFL Thanksgiving games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander done dirty by Thunder kiss cam targeting his girlfriend
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned heads to begin the season, emerging as one of the top young talents in the association. Through 17 games played, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on elite shooting efficiency. However, it seems as if Gilgeous-Alexander has a...
Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on response vs. Raptors after getting ’embarrassed’ by Sixers
One night after Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassed by a Philadelphia 76ers team missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, they flipped the script on the Toronto Raptors for a 112-98 win. Irving didn’t mince words in speaking of the bounce-back win the Nets pulled off in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, via […] The post Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on response vs. Raptors after getting ’embarrassed’ by Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
