Baltimore, MD

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Baltimore quarterback shouldered the blame for his left tackle’s injury on Sunday.

With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.

The left ankle that Stanley was favoring is the same ankle he broke in 2020, an injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“It was me who hurt him,” Jackson said after the game. “So I’m a little pissed off about that.”

Although the prognosis for Stanley on his ankle is unknown, Jackson provided an informal update on Stanley’s condition.

“I went in the locker room and checked on him, but he said he’s pretty good. He just told me just don’t fall into him,” the quarterback joked.

It sounds as if Stanley may have avoided a major injury. The hope for Jackson and the Ravens is that Stanley can continue protecting the quarterback’s blind side as the regular season enters the home stretch.

The Ravens (7-3) beat the Panthers, 13-3. Baltimore plays at Jacksonville (3-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

