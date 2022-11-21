Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Shooting and Killing Lover Who Barged into His Condo as He Watched TV with ‘Exotic Dancer’
A Florida man is charged with murdering his lover when she allegedly barged into his apartment while he was watching a movie with a stripper. According to Miami-Dade County jail and court records, Haider Shaid Rana, 24, is being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder with a weapon. The charge was filed on Nov. 17, the court records indicate. The defendant was booked under an arrest warrant on Nov. 18 at 6:41 p.m. A first appearance was held Nov. 20, and no future hearings are currently scheduled in his case. The docket indicates that he was represented by a private attorney during his first appearance; however, the name of that attorney does not appear in the current court record.
Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’
Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is...
Comments / 0