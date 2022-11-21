Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
PAY IT 4WARD: Local non-profit awarded $1,000 to help with Thanksgiving dinner
SAN ANTONIO - We at News 4 San Antonio continue to “Pay It 4ward,” by awarding another deserving local non-profit with a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
news4sanantonio.com
A mother lost her daughter in a mass shooting and needs your help to give back in her name
SAN ANTONIO — A mother keeping her daughter's legacy alive this holiday season and she needs your help. Charlene Uhl lost her daughter Haley Krueger when she was only 16 in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting. The teenager loved children and she wanted to be a NICU nurse when...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
news4sanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
news4sanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire, causing over 50k worth of damages
SAN ANTONIO— 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into a pickup truck on North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a pickup truck on a North Side highway early Wednesday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue. Police said they received multiple calls of a wrong way driver going...
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
Comments / 0