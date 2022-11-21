ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

PAY IT 4WARD: Local non-profit awarded $1,000 to help with Thanksgiving dinner

SAN ANTONIO - We at News 4 San Antonio continue to “Pay It 4ward,” by awarding another deserving local non-profit with a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy