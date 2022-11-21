ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported . There have been 172,561 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Thursday, DCHD received confirmation of two more COVID-19-related deaths. A man in his 60s and a man in his 80s have died. Only one of them had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,221.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all were adult cases.
  • 10 patients were receiving ICU-level care.
  • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 213 staffed beds available.
  • There were four COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results, and all were potential pediatric cases.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 80% rate with 30 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 82% of capacity with 11 beds available.

Jill Mackley
3d ago

8 of my family members are still recovering from it. We tested positive on October 24-26. People need to start using common sense. If your sick stay home or God forbid wear a mask if you need to go out.

Reply
2
KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

