ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Goes Viral in ‘Straight Outta Scranton’ Outfit With ‘The Office’ Hoodie & Nikes at Bengals vs. Steelers Game

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNsvv_0jIq68M000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Burrow brought sharp style to the latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend, complete with a nod to NBC’s former hit comedy series “The Office.”

Ahead of the Bengals’ winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (37-30), the Bengals shared an Instagram Reel of their quarterback walking through the Acrisure Stadium’s tunnel. For the occasion, Burrow wore black trousers with a printed black hoodie, layered beneath a caramel suede collared jacket. The hoodie featured an image of the “Straight Outta Scranton” parody from the TV show “The Office,” with Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson.

Burrow’s ensemble was finished with a matching dark tan beanie, as well as a smoky gray and black leather Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

“Just a guy who is ready to throw some footballs,” the post’s caption read.

When it came to footwear, Burrow wore a pair of Nike sneakers. His $170 Air Max 95 N7 style , crafted from light tan suede, featured rounded toes and a berry red-stained texture. The set, which included overlaid webbing in hues of bright orange, neon yellow and tonal blue, was complete with a curved midsole, thin curved laces and cushioned soles.

The pair also carries a special meaning: it’s inspired by ribbon skirts worn by Native and Indigenous communities in North America, in partnership with the Nike N7 Fund — which connects Native American and Indigenous youth to sports through financial grants.

For shoes, Burrow often wears tonal and colorful sneakers from Nike, particularly Air Jordan styles — including the latter’s viral collaboration with Dior. On the red carpet, he can be seen in neutral black, brown and gray-hued loafers crafted from leather and suede.

PHOTOS: Discover 50 years of Nike across pop culture in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Glam in Dramatic High-Low Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ wedding. The ceremony was held at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 12. Guilfoyle made an elegant style statement at the event, wearing a black gown. The sharp piece had dramatic, pleated sleeves and a high-low hemline with slits at the side. Taking things up a notch, the news reporter accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a silver watch.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Footwear News

Hunter Biden & Son Beau Suit Up in Boots & Sneakers for White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Hunter Biden made the White House’s turkey pardoning a family affair in Washington today. The event, a longtime White House tradition, involves the current president pardoning a turkey from being cooked for Thanksgiving dinner that Thursday. Arriving on the House’s South Lawn for the occasion, Biden — son of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden — wore a dark navy blazer with an overlapping white and forest green plaid print. Worn atop a navy sweater, his attire was complete with dark blue jeans and a thin leather bracelet. Biden’s 2-year-old son Beau, meanwhile, was comfily dressed in brown...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign

Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Larry Brown Sports

Conor McGregor shaved his beard and looks so weird

Conor McGregor has long been one of the most recognizable figures in the fighting world, but picking the former UFC champion out of a crowd might be a difficult task now. McGregor recently shaved off the beard that he has had for years. One particular photo he shared on Twitter this week showed how wildly different he looks.
Footwear News

Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree With Grandson Beau Biden in Green Suit & Pumps

Jill Biden welcomed the holiday season at the White House today. The first lady welcomed the White House’s Christmas tree with her 2-year-old grandson, Beau Biden. For the occasion, she wore a mint green belted midi skirt with a matching top, coat and scarf. Complementing her monochrome attire was a shiny watch, delicate stud earrings and a layered pearl necklace. Beau was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing brown trousers with a black blazer and Air Jordan children’s sneakers. When it came to footwear, Biden opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. This set featured curved scalloped counters and triangular...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Footwear News

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy