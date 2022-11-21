Read full article on original website
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
Selah Fire Department helps deliver son of one of its own firefighters
SELAH, Wash. — A Selah firefighter and his family have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Selah Fire Department responded to a call for a woman in active labor on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It turns out, they were on their way to help deliver the baby of one of their own. The mother was in...
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
Free service at Yakima Jiffy Lubes may prevent catalytic converter thefts
YAKIMA, Wash. —Yakima Jiffy Lubes are now offering a free service to community members that police believe will both help discourage people from stealing catalytic converters and help them to catch suspects after a theft occurs. The service includes spraying high visibility paint on the catalytic converter to let anyone attempting to steal it that it’s not a good idea,...
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
Winter weather: Multiple crashes across the valley, closures for Wednesday
REGIONAL – Winter weather across the upper and lower valleys brought rain, freezing rain and even snow. Authorities from several agencies responded to several crashes in along stretches of highways as people headed home at the end of the workday Tuesday. Between Argent Road and Road 68 in Pasco, there were reports of at least four crashes all active at...
Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
First Alert Weather: Winter storm brings mountain snow and valley rain, chance freezing rain Tuesday -Briana
Snow in the mountains today. A cold freezing rain/rain in the lower elevations starting late this morning and continuing through the afternoon/evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday will start a drying trend. Fog still possible tomorrow morning and some icing, but not nearly as active as today’s forecast! Warming to the 40s and 50s for the finish to the holiday weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:08am Sunset: 4:18pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:14am Sunset: 4:22pm.
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
97 Rock
