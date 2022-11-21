ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for Costco in west Roseville drawn up — new warehouse will have these extras

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A new Costco Wholesale is on the drawing board for west Roseville , according to plans filed with the city.

The plans propose a 160,000-square-foot warehouse with a gas station and car wash on the northwest corner of Fiddyment and Baseline roads, near new housing developments on the western edge of Roseville.

The proposal includes 927 parking stalls and five ingress and egress points. The proposal also includes an outdoor shopping area that can be used for seasonal sales such as Christmas trees.

The parcel is currently undeveloped, and surrounded by single-family homes. Land to the south and southwest of the site is being graded for new homes, too.

“We don’t have information or details on the timeline or schedule. But we are excited at the prospect of a new Costco,” said Melissa Anguiano, the city of Roseville’s economic development director in an email. “This is another testament to Roseville’s strong retail market and community demand.”

The location, if approved by city planning officials, would be the second Costco in Roseville.

Costco Wholesale declined to comment on the project.

The Sacramento Bee

