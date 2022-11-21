Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Troy Aikman Would Hire This NFL Head Coach Over Everyone Else
It's a constant debate in the NFL: which quarterback, which coach, which team is the best in the league? Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman has a submission for one of those categories, best coach, that might surprise some people. While Bill Belichick has won the most Super Bowls of any ...
FanSided
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Jets paying the price for taking Zach Wilson over Justin Fields
Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, few doubted that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should be the first quarterback off the board, and a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things weren’t quite so clear for the New York Jets, but they should have been....
Star NFL Quarterback Could Be Shut Down For Season
The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the Rams. To make matters worse, star quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a rather serious injury. Stafford left this past Sunday's game against the Saints early. It was initially reported that he was entering concussion protocol. On Wednesday afternoon, Rams head...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
Justin Fields’ apology sparks Zach Wilson comparison
There aren’t too many people on Zach Wilson’s side these days after the young quarterback reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way by not taking responsibility for his poor play. The bad vibes only intensified after a report broke about how Justin Fields handled a similar situation in Chicago. While many are arguing over the Read more... The post Justin Fields’ apology sparks Zach Wilson comparison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports Illustrated
Week 12 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Dawson Knox is going to go off in Week 12 in a cakewalk matchup against the Lions.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Surprising player is PFF’s highest-rated RB this season
Josh Jacobs was the subject of trade rumors for a brief period over the summer, but the veteran running back has been the focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense this season. According to one metric, he has been the best player in the NFL at his position. Pro...
WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson
Richard Sherman is not high on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Players makes huge move against NFL owners
Over the past several months, fully-guaranteed contracts have been a major source of conversation after the Cleveland Browns gave new quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal this offseason resulting in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a similar contract for himself – which the team is seemingly unwilling to offer. Following news of Watson’s Read more... The post Players makes huge move against NFL owners appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 1