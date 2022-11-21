Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 6, Highway 4 back open in southern Nebraska following crash
ATLANTA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 6 and Highway 4 are now back open. A crash has closed part of Highway 6 and Highway 4 Wednesday evening. The crash happened two miles west of the Atlanta. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 4 is closed between US 6 and I Road...
News Channel Nebraska
Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident
INDIANOLA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks said they are investigating a deer hunting incident that left a 20-year-old Indianola man seriously injured. Game and Parks said the hunting accident happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old man was accidentally shot by a rifle...
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
knopnews2.com
Sights and Sounds: Class D-2 State Championship Game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County takes the victory in the class D-2 state championship game over Howells-Dodge. The Falcons finish the season 13-0 and bring home the first football state championship in school history to the communities of Trenton and Culbertson.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0