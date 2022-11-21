ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands leave it late to start World Cup as they mean to go on

By Ben Burrows
It took 85 minutes but the Netherlands are finally alive at this World Cup . It took Cody Gakpo , with their very first shot on target of an even contest, to break a deadlock that didn't look like being broken and give the Dutch the start they so wanted here in Doha.

Louis van Gaal 's side, back on this stage for the first time since 2014, have high hopes of a deep run after a strong qualifying campaign and they're on the board after a hard-won 2-0 victory over Senegal to tie Ecuador at the top of the fledgling Group A.

Van Gaal has been a central figure in the build-up to this tournament, with his admirably forthcoming - and forthright - views on the off-field concerns that have dogged it right from its inception a sharp contrast to almost all other managers here.

The potential too for a fairytale ending after a battle with cancer with this in all likelihood his last major tournament ride is a tantalising one in a World Cup otherwise so dragged down by negatives.

Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal were buoyant coming in too, however, and carry the hopes of not only a country but a whole continent here in Qatar. The absence of Sadio Mane, a truly talismanic striker in every sense of the term, who scored the Afcon-winning penalty earlier this year, was felt in the way many feared it would be though. An attractive, attacking side with plenty of big name pedigree lacked the sprinkling of stardust required to put them over the top in a match they more than held their own in right until the very end.

If Sunday night's Qatar vs Ecuador tilt will mostly be remembered for a lack of tournament-opening atmosphere and a raft of empty seats, the same couldn't be said here with the Al Thumama Stadium alive with the sort of soundtrack you would expect from these two countries.

It was an even first-half with the swathe of noise and colour from the stands matched to creditable degree by energy and endeavour on the pitch, if there was a lack in any real proper quality in the final third. That, though, hardly a surprise with both shorn of their most dangerous attacking players for the start of this game and, in Senegal's case, the whole tournament.

Striker Boulaye Dia, one of the three coach Aliou Cisse has now turned to to shoulder the attacking burden in Mane's absence, was bright, flashing over in the early stages while another, Ismaila Sarr of Watford, saw perhaps the best opening either team had brilliantly denied by Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool defender heading what looked very much like a top-corner bound shot over the bar.

At the other end Gakpo, linked heavily with move to the Premier League over the summer, was lively with the Dutch's best prods and probes often coming through the PSV man. One early and expertly timed dart in particular ended with a whipped cross across the box only for it to evade the sprawling Steven Bergwijn.

Vincent Janssen, the man Van Gaal charged with filling Memphis Depay's ample shoes for this opening game, ploughed a pretty thankless furrow up top with midfielder Frenkie de Jong instead fluffing the best Netherlands chance of the half. The Barcelona star so often seemingly blessed with all the time in the world, wanted far too much when a swifter shot was the far better option after being put in by Steven Berghuis, Senegal clearing their lines with far more ease than they should have been allowed to.

After an hour of watching his side huff and puff, Van Gaal had had enough as Depay, deemed not fit enough to play just 24 hours previous, was called from the bench. The former Manchester United striker's value to this team can't be overstated - he is one of Van Gaal's untouchables alongside De Jong - with his 18 goal involvements in qualifying by far leading the team.

It was another surprise Van Gaal call though that made the more telling immediate contribution. Goalkeeper Andries Noppert hadn't even been called up to the national side until the autumn of this year but the famously eccentric Netherlands boss sprang a surprise for this first outing by handing the 6ft8in stopper a first international cap for this one. And he needed all of that wingspan to keep out Dia's fierce near-post drive. A second attempt, that would not have counted after a linesman’s flag, minutes later was also well swatted away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5Xu4_0jIq4zgK00

But with time ticking down and points looking like being shared, Gakpo seized his moment. A floated De Jong cross from the left was met with a telling touch, as he rose to head the ball home just out of Edouard Mendy's grasp.

With Senegal forced into committing bodies forward a counter-attacked second was always a danger and substitute Davy Klaassen provided it, sweeping home after Mendy palmed away Depay's bending shot.

The Oranje faithful roared - with relief as much as joy - to at last be heard over the drumming din of the Senegalese in the stands, and three points were finally and safely secured.

If this is to end in a fairytale for this Dutch side, it wasn't a bad start.

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
World Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadium

Fifa announced a U-turn on the ban of rainbow hats and flags at the World Cup 2022 stadium in Qatar.The organisation told national federations that fans sporting the colours, associated with support for the LGBT+ community, will no longer be stopped by security.Fans in earlier games, such as the Welsh team’s starting match, were told to either remove the “banned symbol” or miss the match.FA Wales tweeted that rainbow colours will be allowed at their Iran game on Friday, 25 November.German players protested the ban by covering their mouths to represent being “silenced.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina on day three in QatarWorld Cup 2022: Portugal narrowly beat Ghana and Richarlison stars on day fiveWill Ferrell roasts England team ahead of World Cup match vs USA
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Qatar vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Can Qatar and Senegal bounce back from opening losses at the 2022 World Cup? Each of the two Group A sides will hope to do so at the other’s expense here.Hosts Qatar began their campaign with a poor performance and 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, before Senegal battled hard but ultimately fell 2-0 to Netherlands.The African champions, without the injured Sadio Mane, will still fancy their chances in this one, however.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT...
When do England play Wales in the 2022 World Cup?

England and Wales will meet at the World Cup.The Three Lions and Dragons have been drawn in the same group - Group B - in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.England began their tournament with an impressive win over Iran before Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured a share of the points for Wales with the US.Both have designs on making progress deep into the tournament meaning the meeting between the two is likely to be crucial.Here’s all you need to know about the game:When do England play Wales?Wales and England meet on Tuesday 29 November at Ahmed bin...
Wales fans miss World Cup match with Iran due to permit card problems

A host of Wales fans were unable to attend their second World Cup game against Iran on Friday after being turned away at the airport.Many supporters attending the finals in Qatar are staying in Dubai and flying into Doha for the fixtures, but dozens are reporting that the Hayya permit card required to get into the country for games has failed to function properly, resulting in them being denied entry.This comes despite some of those same fans having attended Wales’ other game, a 1-1 draw with USA in their Group B opener, earlier in the week. On this occasion,...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
Netherlands vs Ecuador predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Netherlands take on Ecuador in a crucial Group A clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games, Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal. Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, while Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the late goalscorers for Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side on Monday. This match takes place after the other game in Group A - it’s...
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

England know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four points...
Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Qatar and Senegal will each look to bounce back from opening World Cup defeats at the other’s expense, as the teams go head to head in Group A.Hosts Qatar began their home campaign with an uninspiring showing as they lost 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal looked worthy of a draw with Netherlands until the Dutch struck twice late on for a 2-0 win.A win for Qatar or Senegal here would drastically change the dynamic of the group, however, in the race for a place in the knockout stages.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A...
