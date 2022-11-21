Read full article on original website
Dauphin County man charged with assaulting, strangling two-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old. David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the...
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
Hit-and-run crash kills 19-year-old, 2 others injured in Harford County
One person died and two people were killed after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Harford County.
Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted
A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police
One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police. The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg after man dies from gunshot wound
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man died on Wednesday. Harrisburg police responded to the 1600 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired with a person struck at around 4 p.m. Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from a...
Lancaster woman convicted of killing mother of three in DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.
Steelton woman who dodged murder charge sentenced for role in fatal burglary
A woman accused of kickstarting a burglary in 2020 in Steelton that turned deadly is expected to be released on parole Friday, according to a judge’s ruling Tuesday. Shnasia Peterson, 22, said she wanted Ismail Lewis, 39, to pay for what she described as years of domestic abuse after an emotional incident the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.
Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping three children
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man has been charged with the kidnapping of three children in Gettysburg. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot with three children inside.
$4K reward offered in exchange for arrests of Dauphin County jewelry store thieves
Up to $4,000 is available to anyone who can help police arrest the seven men suspected of robbing a Dauphin County jewelry store earlier this month. Seven men clad in dark clothing and masks robbed Barals Jewelers and Gift Center around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 10, on the 5400 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township, police said.
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
