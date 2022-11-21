Read full article on original website
How Bones and All Convincingly Transformed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Into Cannibals
When you hear the words “Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance,” perhaps you have a vision in mind: Timmy poised at the head of an elegant table, whipping a napkin around his neck, then delicately slicing into his dinner (people) with a nice Chianti. Bones and All is not that movie.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back
To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the past few years, Brendan Fraser has been attending fan conventions. Maybe a star with a different level of vanity or self-regard wouldn’t talk about this fact because it could be seen as embarrassing, or humbling, but Fraser is not that star. He shows up, shakes hands, signs autographs, talks about the past. Shares table space with guys like Sean Astin, from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies. Fraser started doing this, he told me, “to get over myself. Because I thought either, It’s not something I would do, or, I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I was vulnerable in front of everyone.” But then he went to a Comic Con in London. This was in 2019. Part of it, he admits, is that he was getting paid; part of it was that after a rough decade, he suddenly felt the desire to get back out there. “I wanted to see the people,” Fraser said.
North West Gave an Epic Tour Through the Kardashians' Lavish Thanksgiving Spread
No holiday in the extended Kardashian-Jenner family is complete without a creative, opulent display! Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, North West, gave her social media audience a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s 2022 Thanksgiving spread via a new video posted to the mother-daughter-duo’s TikTok channel. In the clip, North gives a tour of the family’s setup in brief glimpses. First, we see a number of tall, appropriately autumnal-looking pillar candles in tall hurricane vases set up at Kim’s house. Next up, is a peek at the orange-themed dinner arrangements, with calligraphy-adorned place settings and a lavish floral creation running down the middle...
Jordan Peele's Very Big, Very Stylish Year
Over the last half-decade, we've seen Jordan Peele go from knee-slapping sketch comedy to genre-bending filmmaking. Along the way, especially over the last six months, another transformation happened: Peele has quietly morphed into one of the sharpest-dressed guys in Hollywood—and he's done it all while still looking like himself.
In Case You Missed It, Stanley Tucci Is Still Getting Fits Off
Stanley Tucci is, by his own admission, the type of person who still gets dressed up to go on an airplane—a quality that has maybe less to do with what he decides to wear on an airplane and more to do with how he moves through the world in general.
Behind the Scenes of Brendan Fraser's MOTY Cover Shoot
Since 1957, GQ has inspired men to look sharper and live smarter with its unparalleled coverage of style, culture, and beyond. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-ready videos to electric live events, GQ meets millions of modern men where they live, creating the moments that create conversations. © 2022...
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.
This Frank Ocean Fit Was Ahead of Its Time
In January 2019, Frank Ocean was doing what most fashionable well-connected people do: attending shows at Paris Fashion Week. But one outfit, in particular, struck a chord with the internet's menswear obsessives. It was a vibrantly shaded puffer jacket worn with blue jeans and hiking boots, accessorized with a beanie and a massive leather bag. Nearly four years later, the look is still bouncing around online—and, notably, feels just as stylish today, a testament both to Ocean’s ability to stay ahead of the curve and to the way he’s quietly helped reshape large swathes of menswear according to his tastes.
Stormzy Makes a Very Strong Case for the Chinstrap Beard
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. The grime legend's trademark beard hits even harder with an ultra-precise skin fade. Taika Waititi. Not sure we've ever seen silver flowing this hard before!. Corey Gamble. Another great gray beard...
After the Success of Dahmer, Netflix Is Turning Monster Into an Anthology Series
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project, the confoundingly titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has polarized audiences and critics, but proved a big enough hit that the streaming service announced they will be moving ahead with two more seasons. The upcoming seasons will focus on the lives and crimes of other serial killers, effectively turning Monster into its own anthology series similar to American Crime Story. And in the same announcement, Netflix also declared that they would make a second season to Ryan Murphy’s even more divisive series, The Watcher.
Everything to Buy (Okay, Ogle) From Balenciaga’s Bonkers Collaboration With Adidas
It's safe to say that, in 2022, we have not been starved of high-fashion collaborations, be it the Gucci/Balenciaga “Hacker” project, the logomaniac Fendi x Versace collection, or even Gucci x Adidas just a season prior. The sartorial landscape has been positively inundated with luxurious partnerships, keeping us fashion fanatics extremely well-fed. That said, if 2022's collaborations thus far have been a decadent tasting menu, Balenciaga x Adidas is the sharp and incredibly alcoholic digestif, seeing us into a taxi in a blurry, though euphoric, buzz.
How Wakanda Forever's Post-Credit Scene Teases the Black Panther's Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend and is a more than worthy tribute to the legendary Chadwick Boseman. Returning to direct and co-write the film, Ryan Coogler and his team of collaborators crafted a film that continues many of the themes of the first Black Panther—colonialism, isolationism, honor and legacy—while allowing its characters (and by proxy, the audience) to grieve the loss of Boseman. He's also delivered one of the most visually stunning and technically impressive Marvel films in some time; you're doing yourself an injustice if you don't go watch the awe-inspiring underwater scenes or battle sequences in your nearest Dolby Cinema with seat-rattling Atmos sound. While Marvel movies are often sound and fury, Wakanda Forever is weighty—and is the first MCU installment in quite a while to feel like it has something important to say. It’s still a Marvel movie, which means there’s a post-credits scene to tease what’s to come in the future. Yet in Coogler’s hands it plays more as an epilogue than a hamfisted teaser for a loosely-connected upcoming Marvel blockbuster.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Show Next Year, and a Superhero Movie When Pigs Fly
Quentin Tarantino has been an omnipresent presence on the media circuit while promoting his spiky first collection of film criticism, Cinema Speculation. He’s always been a voluble, opinionated interlocutor, and the fact that he’s being interviewed about a book filled with opinions means that he’s been dropping gems all over the media—including a few tantalizing hints about what he wants to tackle next.
Josh Dallas Is Certain That You’ll Love Where Manifest Lands
Last year, NBC canceled the drama Manifest after three seasons, calling an abrupt and unfinished end to its ongoing saga about airline passengers who discover upon landing that five and a half years have passed since they took off. And so cast member Josh Dallas, who played math-professor and Flight 828 traveler Ben Stone, did what many newly-unemployed people do: He started growing a beard. But he never could have predicted that his “grief beard” would essentially become its own crucial character on the show’s improbable resurrection by Netflix. After NBC’s episodes of Manifest became a huge hit on the streamer, Netflix brought the show back for a fourth and final 20-episode season. (The first ten episodes went live last week, and promptly became Netflix’s number-one show worldwide, with fans streaming 57 million hours in three days.),
Zane Lowe Says the Most Important Part of Creativity Is Actually Executing
For “Routine Excellence,” GQ asks creative, successful people about the practices and habits that get them through their day. On any given day, Zane Lowe is making music, listening to music, sharing music, or talking about music. As Apple Music’s global creative director and co-head of artist relations, he’s at the center of the music universe—a position whose respect among musicians is reflected in the soul-bearing and unusually candid conversations artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Post Malone have granted him on The Zane Lowe Show. Before coming to Apple Music in 2015, he was at BBC Radio 1 for more than a decade, and has spent more than three decades making music. In other words, the 49-year-old has a lot to do, and has spent a lot of time thinking about—and talking to other wildly successful people about—the creative process, mental health, and how to get it all done.
How Normie Twitter Accounts Became the Go-To Source for Breaking Movie News
Recently, I’ve been inundated on Twitter with extremely specific news about movie minutiae that comes from mysterious sources. You probably have been too. For instance, did you know that the magician heist drama Now You See Me 3 is in the works with Ruben Fleischer set to direct?. This...
Raf Simons Is Shuttering His Namesake Brand
In a surprise announcement, Raf Simons, the Belgian fashion superstar and co-creative director of Prada, stated that he is shuttering his namesake brand. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The Spring-Summer 2023 show held in London in October will be the brand’s last. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers,” said Simons.
Seth Rogen Would Like to Welcome You to Peak Fall
We're in peak fall, which means it's high time to lean into the earthy and deeper tones of the season. When it comes to dressing with an artful grasp on color, look no further than Seth Rogen. Time and time again, the beloved Canadian whips up outfits that are as delightfully shaded as his ceramics. Rogen tends to gravitate towards earthy tones regardless of the time of year: he's got cozy green cardigans and tonal terra cotta suits in the rotation, perhaps nodding to his beloved pastimes of cannabis and clay. But this month, he's leaned especially heavily into an autumn palette while giving his spin on the season's most wearable colors.
