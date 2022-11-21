ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker

By Paula Jones, Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim of the attack as 66-year-old Darrell Guillory, a retired BRPD officer.

Louisiana State Police (LSP), on Tuesday, identified the deceased suspect as 31-year-old Ruben Ernesto Dorado of Miami, Florida.

LSP said it was around 12 p.m. Sunday when deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene, on I-10 West, just west of LA 415, and saw Dorado attacking Guillory, who’d been on duty and carrying out his responsibilities as a DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) unit employee.

Deputies reportedly jumped into action and fired their weapons at Dorado, who was struck by the gunfire. This action on the part of the deputies allegedly halted the attack.

LSP says Guillory and the suspect were rushed to an area hospital where they were both pronounced deceased.

In accordance with the standard procedure when a fatal deputy-involved shooting occurs, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has requested that LSP’s Bureau of Investigation launch a probe into the incident.

LSP says its investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released in coordination with the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash Saturday night in Baton Rouge

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson issued the following statement.

The entire DOTD family extends our thoughts and prayers on the passing of a member of our Motorist Assistance Patrol. Our Motorist Assistance Patrol staff put their life on the line every day in an effort to assist citizens in need.

In the days ahead, DOTD asks for your prayers and support for all those affected by today’s incident.

This is an active state police investigation.

Sec. Shawn Wilson

BRProud will continue to update readers on the investigation into the shooting.

