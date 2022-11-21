Jazz owner a fan of Jordan Clarkson

Jazz owner Ryan Smith is said to be a fan of Jordan Clarkson, HoopsHype has learned. There’s a palpable buzz around the league that Utah will look to sign Clarkson to an extension rather than trade him.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons

team wins!!!! lets keep the vibe going!!! 🖤🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ – 1:40 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

A Trail Blazers fan was ejected from the game tonight after reportedly directing racist comments and obscene gestures at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Jazz guard Collin Sexton pointed out the fan to team security, and the fan was removed. Clarkson declined to comment on the record. – 1:34 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Josh Hart almost led the Trail Blazers to the comeback win after Dame left w/ injury. Offensive rebounds, steals, smart passing, coast-to-coasts were all witnessed. He was a machine, but Jordan Clarkson was huge in the clutch.

Utah/Portland are fun & legit. Get on board already! – 12:34 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz defeat the Blazers 118-113 to win this second night of a back to back. Monster fourth quarter from Jordan Clarkson. Monster night from Malik Beasley. Mike Conley’s health a real concern. The Jazz move to 12-6 on the season. Number one in the west. On to the Clippers – 12:32 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jordan Clarkson tonight:

28 PTS

4 AST

Top 5 in 4th quarter points this season. pic.twitter.com/8elUCQwtuf – 12:31 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson has 15 points in the 4th and that midrange pull up might have just sealed it. Jazz up 115-109 with 44 seconds left. – 12:27 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson with 15 in the fourth quarter and seven down the stretch when the Jazz were absolutely dead in the water…..just a great three possessions for him – 12:27 AM

Yet another illustration of Utah’s apparent willingness to let its current team land wherever it lands in the standings without trying to offload more talent in the wake of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades to prioritize draft position: One rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite Jordan Clarkson’s contract before they consider trading him. Clarkson, 30, is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.6 PPG) and assists (4.6 APG). -via marcstein.substack.com / November 20, 2022

Sarah Todd: A Blazers fan was escorted out of the arena tonight. The fan, according to those who heard the exchanges, was directing racist comments toward Jordan Clarkson and then also flipped the players off for a long while. Sexton pointed the fan out to team security. -via Twitter @NBASarah / November 20, 2022

“They’re off to such a hot start, and they’ve got a lot of guys who are really confident,” the anonymous NBA scout told BasketballNews.com. “I’m a big Jordan Clarkson guy and he has really emerged. He’s always been a scorer, but I think he knows that he has to be good night in and night out and he has to lead the charge for this team. Lauri Markkanen is killing it, and I’m really happy for him. This is what we thought Lauri Markkanen would be when the Bulls took him [No. 7 overall]. It took some time, but this is the guy we thought he might become.” -via basketballnews.com / November 18, 2022