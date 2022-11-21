Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide, shooting in two separate incidents
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two separate violent incidents in Albuquerque that happened overnight. Albuquerque Police say the first happened around midnight near Lomas Blvd and Yale Blvd. Police were dispatched to the area for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. As police investigated, they say evidence was collected at the scene, the homicide unit was called in to investigate.
KOAT 7
Woman found stabbed to death in ABQ home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Thanksgiving celebration took a grizzly turn when a family found their loved one stabbed to death when they arrived. Albuquerque police got the call to the home on Vista Del Sol Drive NW around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the woman's husband killed her and was still home when the other relatives arrived. They arrested him on the scene.
KOAT 7
Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to 4676 Commerce Drive in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. That person died from their injuries.
KOAT 7
Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in Southeast Albuquerque. APD officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home near San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue Northeast. Those on-scene officers found a male dead...
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
KOAT 7
NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque mother accused of using children to ‘mule’ fentanyl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque mother is being federally indicted for a drug crime. On May 31, Magdalena Silva Banuelos allegedly put her 8- and 10-year-old boys on a flight at the Sunport. Officials said when she packed her boy's bags, she also packed fentanyl for them to take...
KOAT 7
Crime keeping Albuquerque business owner away from the Thanksgiving Day table
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stepping into All In Autographs is like walking into a museum. “You know, what's really cool about it is, you know, we look at just remembering the greats, right? And creating legacies through those memories,” said Shane Westhoelter, who owns the business. A museum filled...
KOAT 7
Target 7 Investigates: Is there a safe space?
Target 7 has been reporting on the issue of homelessness in Albuquerque for several months. Those experiencing homelessness have been seen camping in parks, on sidewalks and outside local businesses. The problem is so troublesome that some businesses have begun playing loud music to try and keep the homeless from their property.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
KOAT 7
Local candlemaker and woodworker open workshop to grow their businesses and serve the community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Candles and woodwork – the crafts may not have much in common, but the owners of Upside Goods Co. and Danny Hart Design Studio sure do. Both of their businesses were borne out of hardship. "Through the pandemic, I was just dealing with some mental...
Comments / 0