ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County collecting shoes for drive

By JJ Melton For the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzOep_0jIq3sKC00
“A few weeks ago, The Athletes Foot here in Laurinburg, where I am employed, started a Black Friday sale, so, I thought it would be a good idea for my friends to show a good deed by donating brand new shoes,” said Eurekus Pate. “Since we have shoes in the store for 25 to 50% off the current sales price, it makes this even more possible.” Laurinburg Exchange file photo

LAURINBURG — Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County is asking for the community to come together and help collect donations in the form of shoes for county residents in need.

“We normally hold an annual water event during the early summer but we were unable to do so this year,” said organization member Eurekus Pate, “so we tried to think of what other ways we could give back to the community and that’s when we started out with a toy drive.

“A few weeks ago, The Athletes Foot here in Laurinburg, where I am employed, started a Black Friday sale, so, I thought it would be a good idea for my friends to show a good deed by donating brand new shoes,” Pate added enthusiastically. “Since we have shoes in the store for 25 to 50% off the current sales price, it makes this even more possible.”

According to Pate, the sale going on at the store includes 50% off all apparel and additional 25% off Nike or Jordan brands, 25% off of hats, bags, socks and boxers. There is also an additional 50% off New Balance, Puma, Adidas and Vans.

“Some of the items are based on the Red Tag Sale Prices,” said Pate. “If someone is unable to go purchase shoes on their own, they are more than welcome to send donations to us using the cashapp $yagvosc2021.

“Being that it’s the holidays and knowing that times aren’t what they used to be, I feel as if it’s our duty to give back to the community,” Pate added. “There are a bunch of families who have lost jobs due to the recent Coronavirus and many have not recovered, so our hearts are with those during the up coming holidays. Truthfully, we don’t want to see any child going without.”

Pate continued by saying putting this together has been a great thing because it make children in the community feel loved.

“Its also a way to let them know someone cares,” said Pate.

The shoe drive is not limited to any particular sizes, according to Pate sizes from infant to all adult sizes will be accepted.

“To the community of Scotland County, it has always been my dream to give back. This could be us on the opposite end of the ordeal and no one wants to be left out,” said Pate. “No child is deserving of that.

“It is always a pleasure to do work here at home,” Pate added. “I love this city and the children in it. All I can say is it’s a blessing to be a blessing and thank you to those who donate and those who wanted to but couldn’t. God bless each and every one of you all and happy holidays from YAGVOSC.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
CBS 17

Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Missing Bennettsville child found in Florence County

A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville child was found Tuesday evening in Florence County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Officials said the child was reported to have left his home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville at around 1 a.m. walking on foot.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy