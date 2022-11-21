Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County collecting shoes for drive

“A few weeks ago, The Athletes Foot here in Laurinburg, where I am employed, started a Black Friday sale, so, I thought it would be a good idea for my friends to show a good deed by donating brand new shoes,” said Eurekus Pate. “Since we have shoes in the store for 25 to 50% off the current sales price, it makes this even more possible.” Laurinburg Exchange file photo

LAURINBURG — Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County is asking for the community to come together and help collect donations in the form of shoes for county residents in need.

“We normally hold an annual water event during the early summer but we were unable to do so this year,” said organization member Eurekus Pate, “so we tried to think of what other ways we could give back to the community and that’s when we started out with a toy drive.

“A few weeks ago, The Athletes Foot here in Laurinburg, where I am employed, started a Black Friday sale, so, I thought it would be a good idea for my friends to show a good deed by donating brand new shoes,” Pate added enthusiastically. “Since we have shoes in the store for 25 to 50% off the current sales price, it makes this even more possible.”

According to Pate, the sale going on at the store includes 50% off all apparel and additional 25% off Nike or Jordan brands, 25% off of hats, bags, socks and boxers. There is also an additional 50% off New Balance, Puma, Adidas and Vans.

“Some of the items are based on the Red Tag Sale Prices,” said Pate. “If someone is unable to go purchase shoes on their own, they are more than welcome to send donations to us using the cashapp $yagvosc2021.

“Being that it’s the holidays and knowing that times aren’t what they used to be, I feel as if it’s our duty to give back to the community,” Pate added. “There are a bunch of families who have lost jobs due to the recent Coronavirus and many have not recovered, so our hearts are with those during the up coming holidays. Truthfully, we don’t want to see any child going without.”

Pate continued by saying putting this together has been a great thing because it make children in the community feel loved.

“Its also a way to let them know someone cares,” said Pate.

The shoe drive is not limited to any particular sizes, according to Pate sizes from infant to all adult sizes will be accepted.

“To the community of Scotland County, it has always been my dream to give back. This could be us on the opposite end of the ordeal and no one wants to be left out,” said Pate. “No child is deserving of that.

“It is always a pleasure to do work here at home,” Pate added. “I love this city and the children in it. All I can say is it’s a blessing to be a blessing and thank you to those who donate and those who wanted to but couldn’t. God bless each and every one of you all and happy holidays from YAGVOSC.”