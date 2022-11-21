ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets showered with bugs in next jungle challenge

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Owen Warner will get absolutely covered in creepy-crawlies in his next jungle challenge on I‘m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Bugs rain down on the Hollyoaks star in a teaser clip that gives a glimpse of what to expect on Monday evening (21 November).

Hosts Ant and Dec poke a bit of fun as the 23-year-old rushes to try and nab as many stars for the camp as possible.

“It’s cockroaches, your old friend,” Ant McPartlin says as the insects crawl all over the actor’s skin.

