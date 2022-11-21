Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man in Spencer County death investigation
wevv.com
Police: 2nd Street closed in Henderson after DUI accident
UPDATE: 6 a.m. Henderson Police say the Westbound lanes are open and one eastbound lane is open. Henderson Police say all lanes of 2nd Street between North Ingram and North Adams Street are closed. Authorities say there was a DUI related accident Friday morning and power lines are down. HPD...
wevv.com
Victims identified in fatal Posey County crash
wevv.com
One garage destroyed, another damaged in Wednesday night Evansville fire
One garage was destroyed and another one was damaged in a late Wednesday night fire in Evansville. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters went to an address on Marie Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a possible detached garage fire. When crews arrived, they found a garage that was...
wevv.com
Death investigation underway in Wabash County
A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
wevv.com
ISP: Death investigation underway in Spencer County after body discovered in ditch
A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch near Eureka. An autopsy for the individual whose body was found is scheduled for sometime this weekend.
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
wevv.com
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
