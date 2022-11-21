ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer

It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover

Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants

NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle

Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula

Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer

The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From

It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations

It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
How Johnny Cash Ended Up Covering Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’

This is the story of Johnny Cash's iconic cover of "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails. By the early ‘90s, Johnny Cash had fallen from grace. He’d spent much of the 1980s increasingly marginalized, chasing trends instead of setting them, and ultimately, Columbia, his record label of 25 years, dropped him. At the same time, he was recovering from a drug addiction relapse and health problems were creeping in. Johnny’s future in the music business was looking bleak.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums

Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
