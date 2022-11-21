Read full article on original website
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer
It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover
Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis Reveals Which YouTuber Inspired Him to Play 17-String Bass
ZZ Top bass player Elwood Francis has moved past explaining why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the classic rock band. Now, he's frankly admitted which YouTuber inspired his choice. That YouTuber would be Jared Dines, the rocker known for his metalcore-themed videos of progressive djent...
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
Chad Kroeger Names Nickelback Song That Would Get Them Canceled if Released Today
Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out everywhere today (Nov. 18), and the subject matter it covers ranges from prison and weed to love and heaven. In an interview ahead of the album's release, Chad Kroeger looked back on their song catalog and named the one that would probably get the band canceled if they released it today.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer
The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Reveals Where He Got His Stage Name From
It's one of the great names in rock and metal. Blackie Lawless is a name you don't soon forget, but that's not the W.A.S.P. leader's given name. So how did the man born Steven Edward Duren back in 1956 come up with the moniker that most know him by? The singer-guitarist revealed the name's origins during an appearance on the Eddie Trunk podcast, as heard below.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations
It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
How Johnny Cash Ended Up Covering Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’
This is the story of Johnny Cash's iconic cover of "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails. By the early ‘90s, Johnny Cash had fallen from grace. He’d spent much of the 1980s increasingly marginalized, chasing trends instead of setting them, and ultimately, Columbia, his record label of 25 years, dropped him. At the same time, he was recovering from a drug addiction relapse and health problems were creeping in. Johnny’s future in the music business was looking bleak.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums
Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Why The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Isn’t Concerned About Following Music Industry Trends
Over the last few years alone, the music industry has undergone a lot of changes. Social media platforms, such as TikTok, have become huge drivers of artists' success. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, however, isn't concerned about following these music trends, and has explained why they still plan to release a 33-track album.
Shinedown’s Brent Smith Performs ‘Simple Man’ With Lynyrd Skynyrd
This past weekend gave us a collaboration that brought a classic song full circle. Brent Smith, who scored a massive hit with Shinedown covering Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," had a chance to team up with the song's originators onstage in Nashville. The collaboration took place Sunday (Nov. 13) during Lynyrd...
