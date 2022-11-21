Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
How Lauren Graham Gave Her 'Gilmore Girls' Co-Star Michael Winters Hope for Future Episodes (Exclusive)
Happy Thanksgiving, fans! Whether you're having tofurkey or getting yours deep fried, there's no denying that in addition to the holidays, it's also time to celebrate Stars Hollow season. ET recently. , who played everyone's favorite town selectman, Taylor Doose, on the beloved series, and he dished on the possibility...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
How Gigi Hadid's Family Feels About Her Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid appears quite happy with Leonardo DiCaprio, and that's all that matters to the Hadid family. A source tells ET that "Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship." At the end of the day, what it all boils down to, "they just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom."
Meghan Markle Goes Back to Her High School: 'I Wanted to Revisit a Large Piece of My Origin Story'
Schools in! Meghan Markle kicked off Tuesday’s episode of the Archetypespodcast with a trip down memory lane. In the episode titled, "Beyond the Archetypes: Human, Being" with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Candace Bushnell, the Duchess of Sussex went to the Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended from ages 12-17.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares How She's Coping Amid SK Split, Cheating Allegations: 'Movement Is Medicine'
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from her former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.
'Dreamgirls' Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose Reminisce About the First Time They Sang Together
Jennifer Hudson had a mini Dreamgirls reunion on her talk show, and now we're holding out hope for a full cast one down the road! On Wednesday, the host reunited with Anika Noni Rose, her co-star in the 2006 film adaptation of the record-making 1981 Broadway production. Hudson starred in...
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy & Ken Jeong Are Sure Snowstorm is a 'Housewives' Star (Exclusive)
Could a Real Housewives star be belting it out on The Masked Singer? Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy think they know exactly who the Snowstorm really is!. In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Fright Night episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series, Jenny makes a slew of guesses based on a clue about a monster in the Snowstorm's clue package.
Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth, Welcomes Twin Boys: See the First Photos!
Kody Brown is a grandfather again! Mykelti Padron, Kody and Christine Brown's daughter, has welcomed twin boys. Her sons are named Archer Banks and Ace McCord, and were born two minutes apart on Nov. 17. Archer weighs 6.15 pounds and is 19 inches, while Ace weighs 6.8 pounds and is also 19 inches.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Conceived Her With Kanye West
Nori's definitely going to be writing an entry into the burn book about this one! On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, North West accompanied her mom, Kim Kardashian, and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week. While there, Kim shares a TMI story about the...
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Supporting Chris Brown at AMAs: 'Everybody Deserves Grace'
Kelly Rowland is sticking firmly in her support of Chris Brown. The 41-year-old has been facing backlash after sharing loving words for the singer during Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, but is doubling down on her . "I believe that grace is very real," Rowland explained when approached by a...
Aaron Carter's Son Prince Turns 1, His Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Posts Rare Pics of Late Singer With His Child
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, is remembering the late pop star on their son, Prince's, first birthday. In a touching photo tribute, Martin shared a series of rare images of the singer with his only child on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Bodie, Parijita Bastola, Brayden Lape, Justin Aaron and More
The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 22 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!. On Monday, each of the Top 13 singers took the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 22 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors, and this season's champion, will be determined by the viewers.
'Avatar' Sequel: See the Character Posters for 'The Way of Water'
The Way of Water, which will debut in theaters on Dec. 16, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. According to 20th Century Studios, the first sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the 2009 film as it “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”
