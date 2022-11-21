ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Indianapolis to host Men's Final Four in 2029

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four in 2029, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Indianapolis previously hosted the Final Four in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021 — and was already decided as host for 2026. "It's been said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Orleans defeats IUPUI 87-84

NEW ORLEANS — K'mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans' 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday. Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTHR

Good News: 20th Annual Drumstick Dash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash celebrated its 20th year on Thanksgiving Day in Broad Ripple. People had the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course. All of the proceeds help the mission serve those experiencing homelessness. The event was a great place for 13Sports director Dave...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warmest Thanksgiving since 2015

INDIANAPOLIS — We hope your Thanksgiving holiday is underway and that you'll get to enjoy some unseasonably mild air on Thursday. Satellite analysis shows some cloud cover streaming into the Ohio Valley from the southwest. Though Thursday won't be nearly as sunny as the past four days, there will be enough sunshine and south-southwest wind to deliver the warmest Thanksgiving in Indy in seven years.
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday

FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
WTHR

More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations

The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
WTHR

Queen of Free: Deals on family games

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Thanksgiving turkey is off the table and the dishes are cleared, many family gatherings turn to football on TV or board games. If you’re struggling to think of ways to keep your family entertained during Thanksgiving and Christmas break, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, suggested a few of her family’s favorites this week on 13Sunrise and in her blog. She also shared how you can save some money playing games and entertaining.
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

