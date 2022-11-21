Read full article on original website
WTHR
Indianapolis to host Men's Final Four in 2029
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four in 2029, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Indianapolis previously hosted the Final Four in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2021 — and was already decided as host for 2026. "It's been said...
WTHR
New Orleans defeats IUPUI 87-84
NEW ORLEANS — K'mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans' 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday. Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.
Alina Andras
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Good News: 20th Annual Drumstick Dash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash celebrated its 20th year on Thanksgiving Day in Broad Ripple. People had the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course. All of the proceeds help the mission serve those experiencing homelessness. The event was a great place for 13Sports director Dave...
WTHR
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warmest Thanksgiving since 2015
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope your Thanksgiving holiday is underway and that you'll get to enjoy some unseasonably mild air on Thursday. Satellite analysis shows some cloud cover streaming into the Ohio Valley from the southwest. Though Thursday won't be nearly as sunny as the past four days, there will be enough sunshine and south-southwest wind to deliver the warmest Thanksgiving in Indy in seven years.
WTHR
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Mozel Sanders volunteers spend Thanksgiving preparing, sharing hot meals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation continued a 50-year tradition Thursday, providing free Thanksgiving meals to thousands of Hoosiers. Although some things have changed over time, the mission has not. There was stuffing, green beans, chicken and more on the menu. "No matter what's going on in the world,...
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo. The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023. “The...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday
FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
Member of Exonerated Five shares his story at Indianapolis event
INDIANAPOLIS — The power of words was on full display Saturday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis. The library hosted a competition where young people used poetry to express themselves and overcome. No one knows what it means to overcome more than Kevin Richardson. He's a member of...
WTHR
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
WTHR
More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations
The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
WTHR
Queen of Free: Deals on family games
INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Thanksgiving turkey is off the table and the dishes are cleared, many family gatherings turn to football on TV or board games. If you’re struggling to think of ways to keep your family entertained during Thanksgiving and Christmas break, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, suggested a few of her family’s favorites this week on 13Sunrise and in her blog. She also shared how you can save some money playing games and entertaining.
WTHR
