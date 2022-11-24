ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxTjo_0jIq2cPb00

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family.

However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held.

In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation , the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday.

Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”

Like Columbus Day , the holiday is viewed by many to be a celebration of the conquest of Native Americans by colonists, or an embellished narrative of “Pilgrims and Natives looking past their differences” to break bread.

Professor Robert Jensen, of the University of Texas at Austin, previously suggested in an op-ed that Americans replace the holiday with a “National Day of Atonement accompanied by a self-reflective collective fasting”.

“One indication of moral progress in the United States would be the replacement of Thanksgiving Day and its self-indulgent family feasting with a National Day of Atonement accompanied by a self-reflective collective fasting,” he wrote.

Americans are frequently guilty of cultural appropriation in their celebrations

One of the many issues with the holiday is its depiction in schools, with young children often taught about Thanksgiving through crafts and drawings. However, in addition to depictions of turkeys, the Mayflower and the Pilgrims, many children decorate Native American headdresses, which frequently bare no resemblance to the headdresses, clothes and feathers worn by the Wampanoag tribe, the tribe that encountered the Pilgrims.

These inaccurate historical references have been perpetuated year after year, making the battle for equality and accurate representation an ongoing one for Native Americans in America.

People disagree about when the first Thanksgiving happened

Most Americans think the three-day celebration between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was the first Thanksgiving. The Pilgrims and their Native American neighbours had signed a mutual protection treaty the spring before and the feast was in honour of a successful first harvest.

But from the Pilgrims’ point of view, the first Thanksgiving – meant to be a day set aside for prayer and worship – took place in July 1623. Governor William Bradford declared a day of Thanksgiving to give thanks for the rain that had ended a drought and saved their harvest.

Others insist the first Thanksgiving took place a few years before in 1619 in Virginia.

In 1962, a Virginia state senator disputed President John F Kennedy’s assertion that Plymouth was the site of the First Thanksgiving.

“America’s First Thanksgiving was actually celebrated in Virginia in 1619,” the senator told the president in a letter, referring to a religious ceremony that English settlers held when they arrived in Berkeley Plantation near Richmond. “Please issue an appropriate correction.”

“You are quite right,” came the reply from Mr Kennedy’s special assistant, the historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. “I can only plead unconquerable New England bias on the part of the White House staff.”

Not everyone liked the idea of a national Thanksgiving holiday

In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving, asking Americans to gather on the last Thursday of November to give thanks for the establishment of “a form of government for their safety and happiness”.

But some members of Congress objected, asserting that the authority to designate a day of thanks belonged to individual state governors, not the president.

Others argued that Thanksgiving was a “religious matter”. Therefore, the government’s establishment of a national thanksgiving was forbidden by the First Amendment.

Washington proclaimed a second day of Thanksgiving in 1795, and presidents John Adams, James Madison and others did the same in subsequent years. But many presidents, particularly Thomas Jefferson, opposed this.

It was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln established the regular tradition of observing days of national Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
New York Culture

How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.
San Diego Channel

Here's why Americans eat cranberries at Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
WARRENS, WI
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
WBEC AM

This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA

It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Salon

Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead

Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
CHICAGO, IL
Jax Hudur

America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections

According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy