Queen Anne Community Center Fall 2022 Activity Schedule
Here are the Fall scheduled activities, free and otherwise, at the Queen Anne Community Center at 1901 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119. The Center’s general hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m. Please call (206) 386-4240 if you have any questions.
November 7 –December 30, 2022
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
| Drop In Toddler Gym
(1-5 yrs) Free
11:15am-1:15pm
| Open Gym
Free
11am-12pm
| Open Gym
Free
11am -2:15pm
| Open Gym
Free
11am-12pm
| Drop In Toddler Gym
(1-5 yrs) Free
11:15 am-1:15pm
| Open Gym
Free
1:15- 3:30pm
| Drop In
Pickleball
Free
12-2:30pm
| Drop In
Pickleball
Free
12-2:30pm
| Drop In Bridge
Intermediates
Free
12:30-3:30pm
| Traditional Non-Contact
Tae Kwon Do
6-7pm
| Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm
| Traditional Non-Contact
Tae Kwon Do
6-7pm
| Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm
| Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm
Fitness Room is open 11am – 7pm
Toddler Room 1 is open 11am-5:30pm
*Open Gym hours are subject to change based on rentals, events and community center needs. Best practice to call the community center before arriving
