Queen Anne Community Center Fall 2022 Activity Schedule

Here are the Fall scheduled activities, free and otherwise, at the Queen Anne Community Center at 1901 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119. The Center’s general hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m. Please call (206) 386-4240 if you have any questions.

November 7 –December 30, 2022

Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Drop In Toddler Gym

(1-5 yrs) Free

11:15am-1:15pm Open Gym

Free

11am-12pm Open Gym

Free

11am -2:15pm Open Gym

Free

11am-12pm Drop In Toddler Gym

(1-5 yrs) Free

11:15 am-1:15pm Open Gym

Free

1:15- 3:30pm Drop In

Pickleball

Free

12-2:30pm Drop In

Pickleball

Free

12-2:30pm Drop In Bridge

Intermediates

Free

12:30-3:30pm

Traditional Non-Contact

Tae Kwon Do

6-7pm Open Gym

Free

5:30-7pm Traditional Non-Contact

Tae Kwon Do

6-7pm Open Gym

Free

5:30-7pm Open Gym

Free

5:30-7pm

Fitness Room is open 11am – 7pm

Toddler Room 1 is open 11am-5:30pm

*Open Gym hours are subject to change based on rentals, events and community center needs. Best practice to call the community center before arriving

