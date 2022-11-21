ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne Community Center Fall 2022 Activity Schedule

By Kyle Morrison
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Here are the Fall scheduled activities, free and otherwise, at the Queen Anne Community Center at 1901 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119. The Center’s general hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m. Please call (206) 386-4240 if you have any questions.

November 7 –December 30, 2022

Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri
Drop In Toddler Gym
(1-5 yrs) Free
11:15am-1:15pm 		Open Gym
Free
11am-12pm 		Open Gym
Free
11am -2:15pm 		Open Gym
Free
11am-12pm 		Drop In Toddler Gym
(1-5 yrs) Free
11:15 am-1:15pm
Open Gym
Free
1:15- 3:30pm 		Drop In
Pickleball
Free
12-2:30pm 		Drop In
Pickleball
Free
12-2:30pm
Drop In Bridge
Intermediates
Free
12:30-3:30pm
Traditional Non-Contact
Tae Kwon Do
6-7pm 		Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm 		Traditional Non-Contact
Tae Kwon Do
6-7pm 		Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm 		Open Gym
Free
5:30-7pm

Fitness Room is open 11am – 7pm
Toddler Room 1 is open 11am-5:30pm

*Open Gym hours  are subject to change based on  rentals, events and community center needs. Best practice to call the community center before arriving

