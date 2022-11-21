Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court
The suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting attended a virtual court hearing appearing to be in “rough shape.” The alleged shooter faces possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Footage shows club shooting suspect live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from home
New footage shows events during a 2021 bomb threat that lead to the arrest of 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, whose name and age match that of the suspect arrested in Saturday's Club Q shooting, according to a report in the Colorado Springs Gazette.Nov. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile
NBC News’ Ben Collins explains what the online profile of the suspect in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, could indicate about a possible motive for the mass shooting and whether it could signal possible hate crimes. Nov. 24, 2022.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Shooting and Killing Lover Who Barged into His Condo as He Watched TV with ‘Exotic Dancer’
A Florida man is charged with murdering his lover when she allegedly barged into his apartment while he was watching a movie with a stripper. According to Miami-Dade County jail and court records, Haider Shaid Rana, 24, is being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder with a weapon. The charge was filed on Nov. 17, the court records indicate. The defendant was booked under an arrest warrant on Nov. 18 at 6:41 p.m. A first appearance was held Nov. 20, and no future hearings are currently scheduled in his case. The docket indicates that he was represented by a private attorney during his first appearance; however, the name of that attorney does not appear in the current court record.
Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
MSNBC
Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees
All six victims of the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were employees of the store, including a 16-year-old boy, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports from Chesapeake. Nov. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
U.S. reaches 600+ mass shootings for third year in a row
President of Brady United Against Gun Violence Kris Brown, former Congressman David Jolly, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the second high profile mass shooting in three days as the country reaches over 600 mass shootings so far this yearNov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’
Six people are dead after a disgruntled employee opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the second major mass shooting in the U.S. in three days. Kris Brown, President of Brady, and David Henderson, civil rights attorney and former prosecutor, join Chris Jansing to discuss. Brown says “it's appalling to think that we're over 600” major mass shootings this year in the U.S. "We need a better federal standard around background checks. We need to reinstate an assault weapons ban. And we need extreme risk protection laws passed by every state and funded. That's just to start."Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
One killed, 14 injured after two bombs detonate in Jerusalem
At least one person was killed and 14 others injured after bombs detonated at two separate bus stops in Jerusalem during morning rush hour. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Jerusalem. Nov. 23, 2022.
Comments / 0