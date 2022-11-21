A Florida man is charged with murdering his lover when she allegedly barged into his apartment while he was watching a movie with a stripper. According to Miami-Dade County jail and court records, Haider Shaid Rana, 24, is being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder with a weapon. The charge was filed on Nov. 17, the court records indicate. The defendant was booked under an arrest warrant on Nov. 18 at 6:41 p.m. A first appearance was held Nov. 20, and no future hearings are currently scheduled in his case. The docket indicates that he was represented by a private attorney during his first appearance; however, the name of that attorney does not appear in the current court record.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO